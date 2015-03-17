Nine Puppies Rescued From Massive Forest Fire in Chile

Nine two-week-old puppies were rescued from the heart of a forest fire near the Chilean coastal towns of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar.

Rescue workers discovered the puppies in a hole next to a massive blaze which raged out on the edge of Valparaiso over the weekend.

Firefighters took control of the flames and rescue workers were told that there were a group of little puppies in the area.

It took the rescue workers 45 minutes to retrieve the animals from the hole where they hid together.

The puppies were returned to their mother and were said to be in good condition.

Emergency service volunteers will now take care of the animals.