Golden Retriever Puppy Gives Up His Swimming Exercise

It's a well-known fact that unlike cats, dogs are very good swimmers and won't hesitate to take any opportunity to get their paws wet.

Golden retrievers were originally bred to accompany hunters in the marshy areas of Great Britain in the search for fallen waterfowl.

But despite a natural propensity to feel comfortable in the water, this golden retriever puppy decides to give up showing off his swimming skills after he accidentally dips his head into the pool.