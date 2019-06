The US state of Florida is known to be home to many alligators, and while the internet is full of videos of the reptiles creating trouble and disruption, this short clip is more shocking than most.

In this 34-second-long video, three trappers are seen loading a tied-up alligator into the back of a pickup truck, but as they place the reptile down, it swiftly strikes one of them, seemingly rendering him unconscious.

At the start of the video, a young boy is heard saying, "This is a job I would never do when I get older," and the following incident proves that his concerns are justified.