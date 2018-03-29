‘Nazi! Go Home!’ Le Pen Forced From March For Anti-Semitic Crime Victim (VIDEO)

The head of France's National Front and left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon were both booed away from the protest against anti-Semitism, which took place in Paris after the brutal murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor.

National Front leader Marine Le Pen and the head of the left-wing party La France Insoumise (“Unbowed France”) Jean-Luc Melenchon had to leave a march where thousands paid tribute to Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll, who was reportedly murdered for being Jewish.

Marine Le Pen, the first runner-up in the 2017 presidential elections, who opposes illegal immigration, was followed with cries of “Nazi! Nazi!” and “Go Home!” among other insults. The politician, whose party was condemned for being Anti-Semitic in its early history, attended the gathering to the consternation of France's largest Jewish group, CRIF, who strongly disapproved of her and her party members’ presence in the silent commemorative march. At the same time, Mireille Knoll’s son has countered that “everyone, without exception” was welcome there.

An 85-year-old Holocaust survivor was stabbed to death in her Paris flat, which was then set on fire, last week. The woman's Muslim neighbor and a vagrant burglar have been charged with the killing, which is believed by the French authorities, including President Emmanuel Macron, to be an anti-Semitic hate crime.