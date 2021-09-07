Register
02:57 GMT07 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York

    9/11 Victim's Son Urges 'Killer-in-Chief' Biden to Stay Away From Memorials on Looming Anniversary

    © AFP 2021 / Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109071083811837--911-victims-son-urges-killer-in-chief-biden-to-stay-away-from-memorials-on-looming-anniversary/

    In the wake of the US military pullout from Afghanistan, critics across the political spectrum have blasted the American president for his decision to continue the withdrawal, more so for labeling the US mission a victory. Now, many critics are urging him to stay away from 9/11 memorials on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

    As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks draws near, some family members of 9/11 victims are urging US President Joe Biden to steer clear of memorials, as they consider his decision to continue the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan disrespectful.

    Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim who died at the World Trade Center, stated to "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Biden lacked compassion for the families of the 13 service members who died in the recent Kabul blast.

    "I am demanding that President Biden do not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11. It is now holy ground and I really don't think he has a place there," Haros said on the Fox News show. "It's shameful for him, I think, to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called 'victory lap.' He is insensitive and he shows no compassion to the families."
    Visitors view the display for the American flag, left, that firefighters hoisted at ground zero in the hours after the 9/11 terror attack at the Sept. 11 museum in New York
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Visitors view the display for the American flag, left, that firefighters hoisted at ground zero in the hours after the 9/11 terror attack at the Sept. 11 museum in New York

    "No Joe, no victory, we are now in the Afghanistan War 2.0. Those resurrected victims kept America safe from harm all those years. Biden must not dishonor their grace and patriotism. He has none," Haros added.

    Recalling that Fox News host Jeanine Pirro recently labeled Biden a "liar-in-chief" for his handling of the Afghan evacuation, Haros upped the ante and called the American president a "killer-in-chief."

    "It's not just 13 killed or the thousands of Americans and Afghanistan supporters left to die. I believe he is complicit in a coming genocide of Americans and Afghans," the Fox News show guest continued.

    The US invaded Afghanistan shortly after the 2001 attacks, after Taliban leaders at the time refused to turn over Osama bin Laden, who US intelligence officials determined at the time had played a pivotal role in orchestrating the attacks. The Taliban's refusal to cease operations of al-Qaeda* training camps also factored into the US decision to invade the country.

    U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a C-17 transport plane as the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph taken using night vision optics
    © REUTERS / US ARMY
    U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a C-17 transport plane as the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph taken using night vision optics

    With politicos on both sides of the aisle lashing out over the troop removal, the American president has stood firm on his decision, stressing that US troops should not be forced to remain in a country when many of the nation's own security forces allowed the Taliban* to freely gain control of the Central Asian country.

    While US soldiers no longer remain, Biden has stated that the US may tap the use of drones if needed, with any potential military operations in Afghanistan mirroring those taken in Somalia.

    Recently, a top US military general warned that Afghanistan could soon endure a civil war between warring factions, a move that could then prompt the resurgence of an al-Qaeda or another terrorist group.

    *The Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states.

    Related:

    Biden Will Travel to New York on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 - White House
    9/11 Hijackers Had Support From Saudi Agent Network Inside the US, Ex-FBI Agent Claims
    Top US Republican Says Afghan Issue Worse Now Than Pre 9/11 Since Taliban Has US Weapons
    Why Biden Has Decided to Lift Veil of Secrecy on 9/11 Inquiry Papers 20 Years After Tragedy
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Afghanistan, September 11, Ground Zero, memorials
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse