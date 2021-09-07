9/11 Victim's Son Urges 'Killer-in-Chief' Biden to Stay Away From Memorials on Looming Anniversary

In the wake of the US military pullout from Afghanistan, critics across the political spectrum have blasted the American president for his decision to continue the withdrawal, more so for labeling the US mission a victory. Now, many critics are urging him to stay away from 9/11 memorials on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks draws near, some family members of 9/11 victims are urging US President Joe Biden to steer clear of memorials, as they consider his decision to continue the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan disrespectful.

Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim who died at the World Trade Center, stated to "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Biden lacked compassion for the families of the 13 service members who died in the recent Kabul blast.

"I am demanding that President Biden do not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11. It is now holy ground and I really don't think he has a place there," Haros said on the Fox News show. "It's shameful for him, I think, to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called 'victory lap.' He is insensitive and he shows no compassion to the families."

© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews Visitors view the display for the American flag, left, that firefighters hoisted at ground zero in the hours after the 9/11 terror attack at the Sept. 11 museum in New York

"No Joe, no victory, we are now in the Afghanistan War 2.0. Those resurrected victims kept America safe from harm all those years. Biden must not dishonor their grace and patriotism. He has none," Haros added.

Recalling that Fox News host Jeanine Pirro recently labeled Biden a "liar-in-chief" for his handling of the Afghan evacuation, Haros upped the ante and called the American president a " killer-in-chief ."

"It's not just 13 killed or the thousands of Americans and Afghanistan supporters left to die. I believe he is complicit in a coming genocide of Americans and Afghans," the Fox News show guest continued.

The US invaded Afghanistan shortly after the 2001 attacks, after Taliban leaders at the time refused to turn over Osama bin Laden, who US intelligence officials determined at the time had played a pivotal role in orchestrating the attacks. The Taliban's refusal to cease operations of al-Qaeda* training camps also factored into the US decision to invade the country.

© REUTERS / US ARMY U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a C-17 transport plane as the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph taken using night vision optics

With politicos on both sides of the aisle lashing out over the troop removal, the American president has stood firm on his decision, stressing that US troops should not be forced to remain in a country when many of the nation's own security forces allowed the Taliban* to freely gain control of the Central Asian country.

While US soldiers no longer remain, Biden has stated that the US may tap the use of drones if needed, with any potential military operations in Afghanistan mirroring those taken in Somalia.

Recently, a top US military general warned that Afghanistan could soon endure a civil war between warring factions, a move that could then prompt the resurgence of an al-Qaeda or another terrorist group.

*The Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states.