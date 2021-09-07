Register
04:29 GMT07 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Al-Qaeda & Daesh-K Will Try to Use Afghan Refugee Flow to Make It to EU & US, Security Experts Say

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083750755_0:303:2927:1950_1200x675_80_0_0_4d152e77df1f361c5a9580c3e4efa7c7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109071083810269-al-qaeda--daesh-k-will-try-to-use-afghan-refugee-flow-to-make-it-to-eu--us-security-experts-say/

    About 200 of the 30,000 Afghan refugees processed at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany were marked "red" and are now under further background checks, according to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. What is the probability of terrorists sneaking into Europe and the US under the guise of refugees?

    Speaking to Fox News on 5 September, Gen. Mark Milley explained that "if the evacuee has some sort of derogatory information, it will pop up as 'red' or 'yellow'", adding that he was satisfied with the vetting process.

    At least 50,000 Afghan refugees are expected to be admitted into the US, according to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Afghans have already been processed through security vetting and arrived in the US to begin the process of resettlement. Mayorkas told Fox News that about 20 percent of those who have arrived are either American citizens or permanent residents. The rest are people who have received or are going to receive a Special Immigrant Visa.

    Yet, Republicans are up in arms about Biden's plan to open the nation's doors to Afghan refugees. "How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don't know!", former President Donald Trump said late last month. For their part, potential GOP presidential candidates have offered to send Afghans to "neutral and safe third countries".

    Extremists Trying to Sneak Into Western Countries

    "It is to be expected al-Qaeda* or Daesh*-based Afghanistan would have tried and have some of their members obtain access onto the flights leaving Afghanistan to Europe and the counter-terrorism authorities will be aware of this", says Dr David Lowe, a senior research fellow at Leeds Beckett University Law School and head of a consultancy business in terrorism and security.

    The security expert explains that Europe and North America have implemented a filter system from checks at Kabul Airport prior to boarding aircraft, to interim checks in countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before bringing them to their designated country and in the country itself. In the case of the US, the Afghan refugees are processed at a military base in Germany before moving onto the country.

    According to Lowe, the system gives the authorities time to check the flight lists and once at their country of destination to conduct background checks while the refugees are being held in a holding centre.

    These security background checks have limitations, argues David Otto, counter-terrorism and defence specialist and director of the Geneva Centre for Africa Security & Strategic Studies.

    "[One] can only rely on documents and previous records", he explains. "With the collapse of the Afghanistan government there has been concerns of people faking documents to make it through. This is one of the reasons the US has taken steps to process individuals from third party countries to control the risk. Despite these measures, groups like ISIS-K* [Daesh-K] and al-Qaeda will encourage its sympathisers to beat the system".
    Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., August 28, 2021
    © REUTERS / MICHAEL MCCOY
    Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., August 28, 2021

    Otto laments that "besides screening individuals to the best of their ability", "there is little that is being done" to secure Europe from Daesh-linked sleeper cells. According to him, "Europe and the West are at high risk of terrorist attack from individuals who have sneaked themselves into the country posing as affiliated to the USЭю

    If a refugee is found to be "unreliable" and posing a threat to the state, then in most cases there will be no alternative but to return them to Afghanistan, according to the observers. Yet, "German laws prevent [the] forcible deportation of Afghans after the Taliban* took control of the country, and this means that they can live in Germany in a special situation", notes Dr Jassim Mohamad, head of the European Centre for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies in Bonn.

    "Dangerous persons may be subjected to supervision, but none of them will be imprisoned, and residency status may remain temporary or limited", he stresses.

    A mobile hawker carries Taliban flags as commuters make their way along a road in Kabul on September 5, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHI
    A mobile hawker carries Taliban flags as commuters make their way along a road in Kabul on September 5, 2021.

    Afghan Civil War & Terror Training Camps

    The terror problem does not end here, according to Lowe. He outlines two potential situations raising concerns regarding the terrorist threat.

    First, there is the potential of an Afghan civil war, especially between the Taliban and Daesh-K, the security expert suggests, citing Daesh's capability of spreading across the Middle East and encouraging foreign fighters to join their ranks. Second, Lowe expects the formation of terrorist training camps in Afghanistan.

    "European and North American counter-terrorism agencies are aware of these possibilities in relation to the terrorist threat", he says.

    The unfolding situation is a result of the less than smooth ending of the nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan, according to Dan Schwartz, a former Nevada State Treasurer running for lieutenant governor. He believes that when US troops invaded the country after 9/11, "the attempt was to build a society modelled on the US, which I think was highly unrealistic, and this went on for 20 years until what unfolded, I guess, this past month".

    "What I can say is and I think the people in Afghanistan are very different than they are in Iran and very different than they are in Pakistan", he says. "It's certainly a Muslim country, but they are a very proud country, very independent".

    While the GOP may capitalise on the White House's chaotic withdrawal and the migration problem ahead of the 2022 midterms, the Biden administration is "going to try and obfuscate the issue and try and get Americans to focus on infrastructure, voting rights, and other important issues", according to Schwartz.

    "But the real bottom line is that I can tell you as an American, I'm embarrassed by what happened in Afghanistan", he concludes.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State), Daesh-K (ISIS-K), al-Qaeda, and the Taliban are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states.

    Related:

    Taliban Spokesman Says War in Afghanistan is Over as Group Claims to Control Panjshir
    Taliban Might Have Declared Independence of Afghanistan But Challenges Still Abound
    Europe, NATO Need Better Defence as US Steps Back From Afghanistan, Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Says
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Daesh, Taliban, refugees, Ramstein airbase
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse