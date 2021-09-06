'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in New York City Apartment - Report

Notable actor Michael K. Williams was found dead inside his New York City apartment, it was revealed on Monday.
Citing law enforcement sources, the New York Post reported that Williams was found by his nephew in the living room of his Brooklyn penthouse. As drug paraphernalia was discovered in the apartment, officials are suspecting an accidental overdose.
The five-time Emmy nominee was best known for his roles in "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire" and more recently for the series "Lovecraft Country."
Tribute for Williams have been shared across social media by many shocked fans.
— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) September 6, 2021
— Claudio gens Giulia (@metallopensante) September 6, 2021
— Steph (@StephanieYeboah) September 6, 2021
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 6, 2021
— Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) September 6, 2021
The development comes days after reports revealed that the 54-year-old actor had signed on to join Sony's George Foreman biopic. Williams was set to portray Charles "Doc" Broadus, who trained and served as a mentor to Foreman.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
All comments
Show new comments (0)