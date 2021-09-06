Register
23:55 GMT06 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

    'Ready to Assist': Satanic Temple, US Justice Department Take Firm Stance Against Texas Abortion Law

    © AFP 2021 / SERGIO FLORES
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 24
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083811121_0:0:3078:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_4770de21fc5f1938012857941e55928a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109061083810737-ready-to-assist-satanic-temple-us-justice-department-take-firm-stance-against-texas-abortion-law/

    On September 1, a restrictive anti-abortion law went into effect in the Lone Star State, making it illegal for abortions to be performed if any fetal cardiac activity is detected, which normally happens about six weeks into a pregnancy. Typically, most women do not realize they are pregnant until after that time period.

    The Satanic Temple, a religious group, is suing the state of Texas over its recently-imposed abortion restrictions, citing religious freedom as justification, with the organization emphasizing it is ready to "assist” any of its members who wish to challenge the law.

    According to an organization statement, The Satanic Temple has pushed the state for an exemption to the statute under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act (TRFRA).

    "Accordingly, we encourage any member who resides in Texas and wishes to undergo the Satanic Abortion Ritual within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy to contact The Satanic Temple so we may help them fight this law directly," the statement notes.

    If the state refuses to provide an exemption to the law that empowers individual citizens to sue those who conduct or assist in illegal abortions, with a $10,000 reward for successful cases, the group says it will seek "judicial relief."

    According to The Satanic Temple's Seven Fundamental Tenets, a person's body "is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone."

    Beliefs should also conform to one's "best scientific understanding of the world," according to the temple. 

    "One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs," states another tenet on the organization's website.

    Last Wednesday, the church stated that its lawyers had written a request to the US Food and Drug Administration, asking that its members be allowed to get abortion medicine without being subject to FDA restrictions. The Satanic Temple noted that the medication must be made available to its members under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which grants Native Americans access to various controlled substances for use in religious ceremonies.

    US Attorney General Stands Up for Abortion Clinics

    In the meantime, US Attorney General Merrick Garland promised to defend Texas abortion clinics by enforcing a federal law prohibiting threats against people seeking reproductive health services and disrupting clinic entrances.

    According to a Monday statement, the US Justice Department has reached out to US attorneys' offices and FBI field offices in Texas across the country.

    "The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack," Garland is quoted in the statement as saying. "We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act."

    Donald Trump, while still president, addresses reporters as he leaves on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, US on 30 September 2020.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    ‘I’m Studying It’: Trump Refuses to Give Strong Backing to Controversial New Texas Abortion Law
    According to Garland, the FACE Act "prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services." It also makes it illegal to destroy any facility that provides reproductive health care.

    The department will enforce the FACE Act while "urgently" exploring all possibilities to challenge the Texas SB8 bill "in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons," according to Garland's statement.

    US media reports have indicated that since the law took effect, abortion facilities across Texas have either stopped offering abortions after six weeks following conception, or have closed their doors. US President Joe Biden earlier vowed a "whole of government" response to the so-called Texas Heartbeat Act.

    Related:

    TikTokers Bombard Texas Anti-Abortion Website With 'Shrek Porn' Memes & Fake Reports to Crash It
    US Supreme Court Allows Texas Anti-Abortion Law to Stand, Sparking Fears Roe Decision in Peril
    ‘Evaluating All Options’: Democrats Brainstorm Strategy to Counter Divisive Texas Abortion Law
    US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Pro-Life Group From Enforcing New Abortion Ban
    Has Biden U-Turned on His Abortion Rights Stance?
    Tags:
    US, Satan, Satan, Satanism, Satanic, Satanic Temple, Texas House, Texas, abortion, abortions ban, anti-abortion legislation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse