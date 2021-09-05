Register
12:47 GMT05 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, US, 29 August 2021.

    Source of Large Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill in Wake of Hurricane Ida Under Investigation

    © REUTERS / NOAA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083793663_0:86:2200:1323_1200x675_80_0_0_9290bbde44e9eb2764410a22a95f17a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109051083800796-source-of-large-gulf-of-mexico-oil-spill-in-wake-of-hurricane-ida-under-investigation-/

    After Hurricane Ida pummelled the Gulf of Mexico, a 14-mile-long oil spill consisting of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen was discovered in the aftermath, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office.

    As Hurricane Ida's Category 4 winds and torrential rain battered the Louisiana coastline, US coast guard reported on Saturday that cleanup crews were responding to a large oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The slick is estimated to be 14 miles long, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, consisting of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen, situated in federal waters off Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

    Coordinator Sam Jones, who said his agency had received 265 reports of spills related to Ida, was cited as acknowledging that it was “the biggest one out there.”

    A sheen appears on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico near an oil industry platform, following the passing of Hurricane Ida in an NOAA surveillance photograph taken south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021.
    © REUTERS / NOAA
    A sheen appears on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico near an oil industry platform, following the passing of Hurricane Ida in an NOAA surveillance photograph taken south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021.

    The growing crude spill appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease, approximately two miles south of Port Fourchon. A private dive team will be sent to investigate the source of the oil slick, which has not impacted the Louisiana shoreline, said US coastguard. Two 29m (95ft) response boats, supported by a lift vessel, will be sent to the area.

    The cause of the spill is still under investigation, but is thought to be an undersea pipeline.

    According to coastguard spokesman Lieutenant John Edwards, the source of the spill is estimated to be an undersea crude oil pipeline owned by Houston-based oil and gas exploration company Talos Energy Inc.

    While the firm is cited as leading the response to the spill, dispatching a non-profit oil spill response team, Clean Gulf Associates, to clean up the slick, it is refusing to take the blame.

    A dark trail appears on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico near an oil industry platform, following the passing of Hurricane Ida in an NOAA surveillance photograph taken south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021.
    © REUTERS / NOAA
    A dark trail appears on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico near an oil industry platform, following the passing of Hurricane Ida in an NOAA surveillance photograph taken south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021.

    Talos Energy said the spill was coming from an unknown source in an area where it ceased production in 2017.

    “ Extensive field observations indicate that Talos assets are not the source.Talos will continue to work closely with the US coastguard and other state and federal agencies to identify the source of the release and coordinate a successful response," the company said in a statement, adding:

    "The company's top priorities are the safety of all personnel and the protection of the public and environment."

    Healthy Gulf environmental group has reported several spills to authorities in the wake of hurricane Ida, with Naomi Yoder, a staff scientist at the New Orleans-based organization, saying:

    “The type of accident we are seeing is preventable and shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

    Nearly a week after Hurricane Ida hit the US mainland as a category 4 hurricane, the death toll is estimated to be at 64. Floods and tornadoes on Wednesday and Thursday downed trees and power lines, with wind gusts that reached 172mph.

    Homes destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Ida are shown September 2, 2021 in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Ida made landfall August 29 as a Category 4 storm near Grand Isle, southwest of New Orleans, causing widespread power outages, flooding and massive damage.
    © AFP 2021 / WIN MCNAMEE
    Homes destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Ida are shown September 2, 2021 in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Ida made landfall August 29 as a Category 4 storm near Grand Isle, southwest of New Orleans, causing widespread power outages, flooding and massive damage.

    Cars were swept away with people inside, while reports say people in New York drowned when their basement apartments were flooded.

    ​On Saturday, US President Joe Biden visited hard-hit regions in Louisiana, with the administration already allocating $100m (£72m) to those affected in that area alone.

    Related:

    New York AG Suggests Emergency Housing for Basement Dwellers in City After Ida Deaths
    Biden to Survey Damage Done by Hurricane Ida in New York, New Jersey - White House
    'Not Operating on Full Cylinders': Biden Ripped For 'Using Cheat Sheet' in Storm-Ravaged Louisiana
    Emergency Cleanup Crews Dispatched to Contain Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico After Hurricane Ida
    Tags:
    Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of Mexico, oil spill, oil spill
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse