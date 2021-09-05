Register
08:09 GMT05 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Weinstein Calls Angelina Jolie's Sex Accusations 'Clickbait Publicity': 'There Was NEVER an Assault'

    © AP Photo / Invision/Vianney Le Caer
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106727/46/1067274690_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_765f617731f6c857c53a1b1fde869c44.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109051083799342-weinstein-calls-angelina-jolies-sex-accusations-clickbait-publicity-there-was-never-an-assault/

    Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie was one of many stars who have accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of making a pass at her: back in 1998 they worked together on the movie ‘Playing by Heart’. In February of last year, Weinstein was found guilty of separate sexual assault and rape charges and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

    Harvey Weinstein said he “never” assaulted Angelina Jolie, contradicting what she recently reiterated in her interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of her new book ‘Know Your Rights and Claim Them’.

    Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year-long sentence for first degree sexual assault and third degree rape, called Jolie’s accusations a mere PR stunt:

    “It's very clear to me that this is for more sales on Angie's book. There was never an assault, and never an attempt to assault,” Weinstein told TMZ through his assistant. "It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity.”

    According to the scandal-ridden producer, “every male and female in the world” probably shows an interest in Angeline Jolie. “Is the whole world assaulting you?" the convicted sex offender quipped.

    Jolie previously claimed that she'd had a “bad experience” with Weinstein when she was 21 years old, as the producer of ‘Playing by Heart’ had apparently propositioned her in a hotel room back in 1998.

    The actress told The Guardian this week that she considers Weinstein’s pass to have been an outright assault.

    “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.”

    “I really don’t want to derail the book into stories about Harvey,” Jolie went on. “It was. It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him.”

    In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. The disgraced Hollywood film mogul and convicted rapist is asking a bankruptcy judge in Delaware to allow him to pursue arbitration in New York over what he claims is his wrongful termination from the company he co-founded.
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. The disgraced Hollywood film mogul and convicted rapist is asking a bankruptcy judge in Delaware to allow him to pursue arbitration in New York over what he claims is his wrongful termination from the company he co-founded.

    The 'Maleficent’ star added that it was “hard” seeing her ex-husband Brad Pitt starring in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Inglorious Bastards’, which was co-produced by Weinstein’s film empire as she had chosen to disassociate herself from the movie mogul completely. She was also apparently “hurt” by Pitt’s desire to work with the Weinstein Company on ‘Killing Them Softly' despite knowing her history with the producer: “We fought about it. Of course it hurt.”

    Jolie and Pitt divorced in 2016 after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship, with the actress claiming that the decision was made for “the well-being of my family”.

    The Oscar-winning actress is just one among many Hollywood celebrities who had accused Weinstein of assaulting them or making indecent proposals. Gwyneth Paltrow, another ex of Brad Pitt, said Weinstein asked her to give him a massage in a hotel suit after casting her in 1996’s ‘Emma’ movie and “screamed” at her when she refused. “It was brutal," the actress recalled. Paltrow said she told Pitt about what had happened and her then-boyfriend confronted the producer.

    Salma Hayek, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and Cara Delevingne also accused Weinstein of assaulting them or making unwanted sexual advances, that sometimes included threats.

    Tags:
    Harvey Weinstein, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse