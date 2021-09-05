'Not Operating on Full Cylinders': Biden Ripped For 'Using Cheat Sheet' in Storm-Ravaged Louisiana

President Joe Biden toured neighborhoods impacted by Hurricane Ida on 3 September, giving handshakes and hugs, while telling residents, “I know you’re hurting,” and pledging federal assistance

As President Joe Biden traveled on Air Force One to storm-pummeled Louisiana less than a week after hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, he appeared to carry along a talking points "cheat sheet", reported the New York Post.

The damage from #HurricaneIda is extensive. @SamaritansPurse has disaster relief teams working out of 3 locations in Louisiana to help storm victims in #JesusName. Pray for those who have lost everything, including loved ones.https://t.co/WYdSng1jde pic.twitter.com/aBFCwt6jeZ — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 3, 2021

Biden, who visited areas damaged by the Category 4 storm in Reserve and LaPlace, was met upon his arrival in New Orleans by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Senators Bill Cassidy, R-La., and John Kennedy, R-La, says the outlet.

​Judging by photographs of notes, which he was supposedly carrying in his back pocket, the POTUS had a ready array of names and photographs of local officials, as well as specific topics to touch upon.

The “cheat list” supposedly featured the names of Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

♥ @POTUS @JoeBiden comforts a young girl whose family was devestated by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana earlier today. pic.twitter.com/EujeSMUJYh — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 3, 2021

"Can Joe Biden do anything without a cheat sheet? He couldn’t give a speech on Afghanistan after 5 PM… It’s abundantly clear he’s not operating on full cylinders. He should be in retirement, not leading a country. It’s time we start talking about it more. Everyone sees it," said Fox News’ Lisa Boothe.

Kayleigh McEnany, who served as former President Trump's press secretary, recalled that in her time working with Biden’s predecessor prompt notes were never in use.

"President Trump certainly never carried a ‘cheat sheet’ with him… As any good staff would, we often provided him with a pocket card before he left the plane, but he usually just left it on Air Force 1 and definitely never relied on it to remember the names of those he was meeting on the tarmac," said McEnany.

Joe Biden has been caught carrying a "cheat sheet" on previous occasions. In March, during his first formal press conference, the 78-year old Democrat was seen referencing notes that were printed on cards.

According to photos from the event, some cards had key statistics and talking points jotted down, while others appeared to show the pictures and news outlets of journalists attending his news conference.

Fox News contributor Deneen Borelli doesn’t think it’s surprising that President Biden depends on cheat sheets.

"Biden is lost and fumbles badly without notes and the teleprompter. It’s fundamentally dangerous the US has such a weak and incompetent president. The world is watching including our adversaries,” said Borelli. He added:

"Then-candidate Biden wasn’t challenged by the media and when interviewed was given softball questions. Now America knows why his handlers want him to have limited media access because he’s incapable of sensible communication."

Users on Twitter were split in their reactions to purported use of prompt notes by Biden. Some thought it was actually good to “be prepared.”

If you don't live there how else are you supposed to know anything without help but that help also needs to be accurate and complete — Howard E Seamon (@howardethan2002) September 5, 2021

When officials visit diaster locations names and faces are very useful keeping focus on the human level and not just numbers. Numbers can motivate action no doubt, names and faces can motivate a deeper level of response and action. Not so easy walking away from a person. — dakotany2018@gmail.com (@dakotany2018) September 5, 2021

​Others branded the POTUS no more than a “prop” and wobdered “who was really running the show?”.

Yes America this is the man we voted as President. — Dan Russell (@DanRuss68118550) September 4, 2021

A man who uses notes to help navigate a disaster area? How horrid! … I suppose he could just throw paper towels. — Tess Durbeyfield (@lilmaggot62) September 4, 2021

His medical team can’t anticipate when he’ll have an episode. His notes probably include pics and names of his wife and staff, as well as the code words he should use for “I need help” and “I’m scared.” — fluffykoala (@fluffykoala_s) September 4, 2021