Videos: Shooting in Washington DC Leaves Three Dead, Several Others Hospitalized

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to remain vigilant as the shooters responsible for the incident are on the run, and the motive is unclear.

A total of three individuals were killed in northwest Washington, DC, late Saturday, local police have revealed. Three others remain in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the shooting unfolded near the corner of 7th Street and Longfellow Street in Brighwood Park just before 8 p.m. local time.

Investigators have determined that fatal encounter had involved at least two shooters who had exited a vehicle, and had began firing at a group of people on Longfellow. It's uncertain whether fire had been returned in response.

One DC local told WUSA's Kolbie Saterfield that the shooting incident sounded like fireworks were being ignited.

It's believed that all the victims are adults. The identities of those deceased have not yet been publicly released.

“It’s very frustrating. And we’ve been talking about gun violence for a long time,” Contee remarked during a briefing.

“We know that this issue is not unique to Washington, DC, but I think it speaks to the overall sickness that we’re seeing in our community, and that sickness being gun violence…there are people in our communities who are committing these acts.”

Contee is calling on local residents to review any surveillance devices installed on their homes in order to help in the ongoing investigation.

While the motive remains unclear, investigators are presently offering a $75,000 reward. Authorities are on the lookout for a dark-colored Honda Accord with tinted windows and chrome-colored rims that was seen at the shooting.