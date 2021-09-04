Register
23:01 GMT04 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021

    Biden Will Travel to New York on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 - White House

    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083674113_0:138:3086:1873_1200x675_80_0_0_3996038b4fcc8c6c4e4a41b006887270.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109041083797839-biden-will-travel-to-new-york-on-20th-anniversary-of-911---white-house/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will go to New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the White House announced one week ahead of the planned visit.

    "On Saturday, September 11, the President and the First Lady [Jill Biden] will honor and memorialize the lives lost 20 years ago with travel to all three sites of the 9/11 attacks: New York City, New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia," the White House said on Saturday.

    According to the release, US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhof will travel to Shanksville for a separate event, and will then join Biden and his wife at the Pentagon.

    On Friday, Biden issued an executive order initiating an interagency review to possibly declassify certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks. The executive order requires the attorney general to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months.

    The families of the 9/11 victims have long pushed the US government to declassify information related to the links Saudi Arabia may have had to the terrorists who carried out the attacks.

    In this file photo the rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center smoulder following a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001.
    © AFP 2021 / ALEXANDRE FUCHS
    In this file photo the rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center smoulder following a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001.

    On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda* terrorists crashed two hijacked commercial planes in the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York, while another plane hit the Pentagon near Washington, DC. The fourth hijacked aircraft fell down in the state of Pennsylvania.

    The US launched "Operation Enduring Freedom" following the attacks, and then-President George W. Bush announced airstrikes targeting al-Qaeda and the Taliban* in Afghanistan. The Taliban had refused to extradite al-Qaeda members after the 9/11 tragedy, which killed over 2,970 people.

    The last of the US forces departed Afghanistan in the early hours of August 31. More than 25,000 Afghan refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over are now being housed at US military bases.

    *Al-Qaeda and the Taliban are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states.

    Related:

    Biden’s Science Adviser Warns US Should Gear Up to Face Threats ‘Worse Than COVID’
    Maverick Democratic Senator Throws Cold Water on Biden & Pelosi's Effort to Pass $3.5 Trillion Plan
    Has Biden U-Turned on His Abortion Rights Stance?
    Iran Blasts Biden for ‘Pursuing Failed Path of Previous Administration’ as US Adds New Sanctions
    Biden to Survey Damage Done by Hurricane Ida in New York, New Jersey - White House
    Tags:
    US, Joe Biden, September 11, anniversary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse