'The Ultimate Broadcaster': Famed US Weatherman Willard Scott Dead at 87

The legendary weatherman was known for his high-spirited personality and for highlighting senior citizens who had reached 100 years of age during his segments on NBC's "Today" show. He had been with the "Today" show for more than three decades.

Famed TV personality and beloved US weatherman Willard Scott has died at the age of 87, it was confirmed on Saturday.

Scott's death was confirmed by fellow weatherman Al Roker, who detailed in an Instagram post that Scott had been surrounded by several close family members. Details of the cause of death were not immediately made available.

"He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit," Roker wrote. "Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster."

"There will never be anyone quite like him," he underscored.

​Scott joined the "Today" show in 1980, where he was a constant presence for more than 30 years, a period of time in which he was regularly seen as the resident merrymaker. Oftentimes Scott conducted his broadcasts in costume, but he became more known for his segments celebrating fans turning 100 years of age.

During one on-the-scene broadcast, Scott even managed to bump into then-US President Bill Clinton.

​In another instance, he got a smooch from former first lady Barbara Bush.

​Many across the journalism industry, including past coworkers such as Katie Couric, have weighed in and offered their condolences to the Scott family, while also celebrating the famous weatherman's career.

While Scott was known for his cheerful personality and ability to give a fresh take on broadcasts, he also had the unique distinction of being the very first person to play Ronald McDonald in commercials.

​​Scott began his 65-year career with the NBC family in the 1950s when he began hosting a radio show in Washington, DC. He later transitioned over to the "Today" show in 1980, and remained with the morning show until his official retirement in 2015.