Biden to Survey Damage Done by Hurricane Ida in New York, New Jersey - White House

On Friday, Biden visited the southeastern US state of Louisiana. The state's city of New Orleans still suffers from power shortages caused by the hurricane.
The US president is scheduled to visit New York's borough of Queens, where several people died after their basement apartments were flooded during the torrential rains. The White House has not provided any details of the visit.
Media report that rains and floods caused by the hurricane have killed 23 people in New Jersey, while in the state of New York the death toll is 15.
Some estimates have suggested that over 50 individuals have died as a result of the severe weather brought on by remnants of Ida along the US East Coast.
Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, bringing with it maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Incidentally, the destruction cyclone washed ashore on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated much of the US south in August 2005.
