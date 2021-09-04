Tennessee Man Chased by Cop Severs Own Penis to 'Save the World', Media Says

A Tennessee man named Tyson Gilbert, 39, cut off his penis while fleeing from police officers, or possibly before the chase, local radio station WJLE reports.
According to the media outlet, the incident occurred on Wednesday, 25 August, when Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Bobby Johnson encountered Gilbert’s car parked “partially in the roadway” on Highway 70.
"When I pulled up behind him and turned my lights on he took off and refused to stop. He was all over the road the whole time," Johnson said. "He turned off on Old Liberty Road and came to a stop. He opened his door. He was naked and covered in blood. He then shut his door and kept driving."
As Johnson explained, the Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted to stop Gilbert by using spike strips but these only slowed him down, eventually turning the chase into a "slow speed pursuit" which ended when the cops finally managed to box him in.
When the chase was over, the cops reportedly learnt that Gilbert actually severed his own penis and threw it out of the car "somewhere along the route either before or during the chase", with him claiming that voices in his car radio told him to do it to save the world.
"We were finally able to box him in and got him stopped on Highway 70 right before the Interstate at I-40 and took him into custody. He was then transported to Vanderbilt Hospital," Johnson added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)