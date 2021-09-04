Register
16:56 GMT04 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the August jobs report report in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC on 3 September 2021.

    Has Biden U-Turned on His Abortion Rights Stance?

    © AFP 2021 / JIM WATSON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083796590_0:42:3023:1743_1200x675_80_0_0_b9f078591addb5315876fc7365ffd6b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109041083796674-has-biden-u-turned-on-his-abortion-rights-stance/

    The Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to overturn the Texas law preventing women from getting an abortion after an embryo’s cardiac impulses can be detected with an ultrasound which usually happens as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Joe Biden described the law as “un-American”.

    US President Joe Biden indicated a possible change of stance when he said on Friday that he respected people who believe that human life begins at conception, although he was quick to add that he didn't agree with them.

    Biden made the remark after a White House reporter asked him if he would send a message to women in Texas, where a controversial 'Heartbeat Act' came into law this week.

    “I am a strong supporter of Roe v Wade, number one,” Biden replied, referring to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling which defends a woman’s right to abortion.

    “The most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system… I know this sounds ridiculous, almost un-American, what we are talking about.”

    But the president then added that he was not going to impose his views on other people.

    “I respect people…  who don’t support Roe v Wade. I respect their views. I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all, I respect that. Don’t agree, but I respect that.”

    News outlets, such as the Daily Caller, were quick to point out that back in 2015, Biden, while he was vice-president, held quite different views.

    Speaking to Father Matt Malone in an interview for America Media, Biden claimed that he was “prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being”.

    He admitted that he was not prepared to push his beliefs on people who “have a different view”, and he added that his stance was not "rigid".   

    And only a few years before, he said in a 2012 vice-presidential debate that as a practising Roman Catholic he accepted his church’s position on abortion.

    “Life begins at conception. That’s the church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life,” Biden argued.

    It seems that either his position has changed with time or that he is totally flexible about the question.

    On Thursday, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Biden’s pro-abortion stance when she told Owen Jensen, the White House correspondent for Roman Catholic news network EWTN, that the US President believes that it was “up to a woman to make those decisions” despite his faith.  

    On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court refused to block the Texas anti-abortion law that banned terminations after about six weeks of pregnancy, an approximate time when electrical impulses in the place of a fetus’ future heart can be detected.

    The law would permit private citizens to sue abortion providers and those “aiding and abetting” such procedures would be entitled to a $10,000 if their lawsuit is successful.

    An anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life also launched a website encouraging users to report suspected violators of the law anonymously to support the effort.

    Tags:
    United States, Joe Biden, pregnancy, abortion
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse