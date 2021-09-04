Facebook Admits 'Unacceptable Error' As AI-Generated ‘Keep Seeing Primates’ Prompt Targets Black Men

Tech giants’ algorithms have previously been blamed for embarrassing errors. In 2015, Google's AI reportedly tagged two Black people's faces with the word "gorilla". The company apologised and promptly censored the words “gorilla”, “chimp”, “chimpanzee”, and “monkey” from Google Lens, “blinding” the algorithm.

A contrite Facebook rushed to issue an apology on Friday after its AI software generated “keep seeing” prompts that labeled videos showing black men with the term "primates".

A Facebook spokesperson told The New York Times, which first reported the story, that it was a "clearly unacceptable error" of its auto-generated recommendation system.

Darci Groves, a former content design manager at Facebook, said a friend sent her a screenshot of the video in question with the company’s auto-generated prompt. The video, dated 27 June 2020, was posted by UK tabloid the Daily Mail.

It contained clips of two separate incidents, which appear to take place in the US. One shows a group of black men arguing with a white individual on a road in Connecticut, while the other shows several black men arguing with white police officers in Indiana before being detained.

Facebook users watching the video had received an automated prompt asking if they would like to "keep seeing videos about Primates".

Darci Groves shared the screenshot on Twitter, posting it to a product feedback forum for current and former Facebook employees. Groves slammed the prompt as "horrifying and egregious".

Um. This “keep seeing” prompt is unacceptable, @Facebook. And despite the video being more than a year old, a friend got this prompt yesterday. Friends at FB, please escalate. This is egregious. pic.twitter.com/vEHdnvF8ui — Darci Groves (@tweetsbydarci) September 2, 2021

​In response, a Facebook product manager said the company was "looking into the root cause". The company later said the recommendation software involved had been disabled.

"We disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realised this was happening so we could investigate the cause and prevent this from happening again," a spokesperson was cited by The New York Times as saying.

This comes as technology companies, including Twitter and Google, have come under fire for perceived biases displayed by their artificial intelligence software.

Last year, Twitter investigated whether its automatic image cropper may be racially biased against black people as it selected which part of a picture to preview in tweets.

A faculty member has been asking how to stop Zoom from removing his head when he uses a virtual background. We suggested the usual plain background, good lighting etc, but it didn't work. I was in a meeting with him today when I realised why it was happening. — Colin Madland, PhD(c) (@colinmadland) September 19, 2020

​In 2015, Google's algorithm reportedly tagged two Black people's faces with the word "gorilla", prompting the company to say it was "genuinely sorry that this happened," in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

On this occasion, Twitter users were split in their response to the AI-generated Facebook prompts. Some marvelled at how the platforms were still failing to address the issue.

Again?! How did we not learn this after Google?! They have a much larger data set, are they not training it any better?! Argh — Bulbul Gupta (@bulbulnyc) September 4, 2021

And to think, this is the same AI that Zuck says will replace human content moderators... — Chelsea 🙌🏻 (@thatchelseagirl) September 3, 2021

​Some saw nothing wrong with the labelling that triggered such outrage.

Humans are primates biologicaly. So what's wrong on it? pic.twitter.com/NWPwYjPa9b — David Michal (@DavidMi52138016) September 4, 2021

This doesn't happen because Facebook or any other tech company is racist. It happens because AI still isn't very "smart". I do this for a living and the tech is getting better, but it's not there yet, which is why I still don't own an auto driving vehicle. — anton (@perchedfalcon) September 4, 2021

​Others slammed “whites coding and training the AI to be as racist”.

Yes, it is racist. The bias is so deep you don't even see it. Do you think a company with a large number of Black engineers and data scientists would have allowed this to happen? — Yawar Amin لول (@yawaramin) September 4, 2021

They're apologizing because their AI tagged Black men as primates,

even though they won't rewrite the system? They keep making it obvious that the whites are coding and training the AI to be as racist as they are. — TaryntheRealtor (@TaryntheR) September 4, 2021

As a black man, I will not accept apology from Mark Zuckerberg and his company. What they did was intentional! Facebook, along with Instagram, have a reputation of being so racist towards people of color. — PeaceMaker (@georgiaartist) September 4, 2021

Facebook is equal parts incompetent and evil. — Chilly Freezesteak (@freezesteak) September 4, 2021

