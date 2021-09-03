Cops Seek New Orleans 911 Operator for Allegedly Hanging Up on Emergency Calls

Precious Stephens, a 25-year-old 911 operator in New Orleans, is wanted by the police for allegedly disconnecting emergency calls without obtaining necessary information or relaying said calls to other dispatchers.
According to the New York Post, Stephens was reported to police by the Orleans Parish Communications District on 23 August after they investigated a random set of calls concerning her after her shifts on 20 and 21 August.
"[The district] has and will continue to cooperate with the … investigation into this matter and is dedicated to providing any and all assistance to aid in [the] efforts," a statement issued by the communications district said.
Stephens has since been fired from her job as a 911 operator and is wanted on a count of malfeasance in office, KATC news channel notes, adding that said charge is defined by law in Louisiana as unlawfully performing a job in public service and may be punishable by up to five years in prison.
