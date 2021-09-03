US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Afghanistan

Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering remarks on the US handling of Afghanistan.
The last US servicemen left Afghanistan late on 30 August after an almost 20-year long mission. The complete withdrawal of US troops from the country took place after the Taliban* takeover last month.
The western-banned Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed after the Taliban seized control of Kabul on 15 August. Since then tens of thousands of foreigners, as well as vulnerable Afghans, have fled the country on special flights organised by the US and its allies.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
