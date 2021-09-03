Register
16:31 GMT03 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this 14 February 2010 file photo, a US soldier returns fire as others run for cover during a firefight with insurgents in the Badula Qulp area, west of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan

    Washington's 20 Years of Wars on Terror Cost $8 Trillion and 929,000 Lives, New Study Says

    © AP Photo / Pier Paolo Cito
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    8111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083693184_0:0:3140:1767_1200x675_80_0_0_1a129b51a161bd195f5f25379d4c8268.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109031083788821-washingtons-20-years-of-wars-on-terror-cost-8-trillion-and-929000-lives-new-study-says/

    A new comprehensive study has shed light on the multi-trillion cost of the US' post-9/11 wars, which have been funded via soaring American debt. The researchers say that no single US government has yet presented the true picture of the toll the wars have taken on the United States.

    On 1 September, Brown University’s Costs of War Project released a report saying that the total budgetary costs and future obligations of the US post-9/11 wars are "about $8 trillion in current dollars". This figure includes more than $2.1 trillion spent by the Pentagon, $1 trillion in interest payments, and $2.2 trillion on future health care obligations through 2050. The report also found that about 929,000 people had been killed in the US wars on terror.

    "There has been no single US government estimate for the total costs of the post-9/11 wars," the study points out, explaining the significance of the project, which was launched about 10 years ago to find out how much Washington's wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria cost the US.

    The report highlights that instead of a comprehensive picture, different government agencies used to provide partial estimates of what has been spent over the years.

    ​For instance, the Department of Defence has been required to release estimated costs of the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria to each taxpayer since FY2017. In March 2021, the Pentagon stated that emergency/overseas contingency operations (OCO) in the aforementioned states cost a total of $1.596 trillion or $8,094 per each American taxpayer through FY2020. However, the DoD admitted that "these amounts exclude non-Department of Defence classified programmes."

    ​Likewise, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction August 2021 report concluded that the Department of Defence has spent $837 billion on warfighting over the last 20 years in the Central Asian state. However, if one takes into account about $145 billion allocated by the US government for Afghanistan's "nation-building effort," as well as other major costs, including costs of caring for the post-9/11 war veterans, this figure soars to $2 trillion, according to the researchers.                

    Thus, in order to calculate the overall federal war expenses, The Costs of War Project looked into "the types of budgetary costs of the US post-9/11 wars, how the post-9/11 operations have been funded, and the long-term implications of past and current operations on spending".

    Harvard University professor Linda Bilmes, the leading researcher, explained during a Wednesday virtual presentation that the Americans "haven’t felt" the burden of the $8-trillion price tag because the wars have been financed through debt. In contrast, during the Korean War (1950-53) and the war in Vietnam (1955-1975) the US used to raise taxes to fund wars which created a noticeable burden for the Americans.

    ​In addition to that, interest rates have been nearly record-low since the 2008 financial crisis which made it easier for the federal government to fund overseas military operations, according to the professor. However, if these rates increase to historical averages of 5.5 percent, the US government might default on its obligations to American veterans, warned Bilmes.

    "Most Americans pay lower taxes now than before the wars started," she said as quoted by The Epoch Times. "If [voters] don’t think about how you pay for that, then it’s easy to continue wars for a long time."

    Costs of War Project co-director Catherine Lutz emphasised the importance of the correct evaluation of the consequences of US wars, stressing that otherwise the country risks entering another endless and wasteful conflict.

    "Unless we have a new way of telling the story of what the United States does when it goes to war, we’re going to find ourselves in another Afghanistan," Lutz highlighted, as cited by the media outlet.

    Related:

    ‘Bad Policy, Badly Implemented’: UK, Allies Afghanistan Exit Blasted as ‘Crassly-Handled Surrender’
    Putin on Afghanistan 'Catastrophe': Democracy Can't be Imposed by Force
    PM Morrison Slams Taliban's ‘Sickening' Claim Australian Soldiers ‘Died in Vain’ in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, 9/11, War on Terror
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse