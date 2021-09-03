'Good God, the Rambling!': Biden Sets Off Twitterstorm Trying to Recall Hymn at Daughter's Wedding

President Joe Biden was addressing Jewish leaders to mark the coming holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur during a viral event on Thursday.

President Biden confessed that his mind was “going blank” while commemorating the Jewish High Holy Days during a virtual event with rabbis around the country.

At the Thursday event which touched upon recent anti-Semitic attacks and developments in Afghanistan, among other issues, Roman Catholic Joe Biden recalled his daughter Ashley’s wedding to a Jewish man, Howard Krein, in 2012.

As he attempted to tie in calls for religious collaboration with his personal family experiences, he said:

"We wanted to have a co-confessional wedding… And we had a chuppah on the altar, and we had a co- … it was co-officiated. Now, some of you aren’t going to like this, but it was co-officiated by a Catholic priest as well as a Jewish rabbi."

Things got tricky for the POTUS as he launched on a rambling account of his favourite Catholic hymn that he requested be played at that wedding.

"I only asked one thing. There’s a psalm-based, there’s a hymn, my favourite hymn in the Catholic Church based on a psalm, and it’s — it’s a psalm that talks about life… And they played and … I’m my mind is going blank now. What’s the song that is played where everybody is on the chair? I can’t remember it," Biden said.

Biden's brain snaps as he tries to remember his *own* daughter's wedding & pander to rabbis:



"My mind is going blank now, what is the song that is played, with everybody around the chairs, up? I can't remember— anyways I'm taking too much of your time."



This is soooo painful. pic.twitter.com/RUQes43dXl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2021

Users on Twitter chortled that they couldn’t make head or tail of what he talking about.

WTF… Seriously, what the hell was he talking about? He didn’t get his song at someone else’s wedding? Or duel confessional? I am so lost! And this dingbat is running America! We are so screwed!!! — Tom Stewart (@TomStew67962637) September 2, 2021

How many more years do we have of this unchosen chosen 🤨 — Spin in the middle 🤪 Middle of the spin (@SpinMiddle) September 2, 2021

Woww. Unbelievable. Something needs to be done or America will be done — Amen! (@SunsetfilmMusic) September 3, 2021

Rambling Joe. — GP Mike Z (@LaunderedMutt) September 3, 2021

He has access to nuclear weapons folks 🙄 — David Brown (@DavidBr30061958) September 3, 2021

If you think you are confused listening to this just imagine the poor deaf people trying to understand the interpreter and thinking it’s their fault 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Steve Messer (@USCmesser) September 3, 2021

He's like an early prototype of a robot.



Probably Japanese.

No, probably Chinese.

Wait! Definitely Chinese. — Juzz Slayin' 🇮🇳 (@Juzz_Slayin) September 2, 2021

Oke.. grandpa needs to ly down 😴💤 — Rottink Jordy (@RottinkJ) September 2, 2021

only a matter of weeks before he forgets where he is — donald schell (@putmeinnow) September 3, 2021

Damn, even the signer is struggling to cover up for his incoherent ramblings! — Stephen Peel (@StephenJohnPeel) September 3, 2021

​During the same event, gaffe-prone Biden, who is known for fumbling remarks and his hazy references, also told Jewish leaders that he had visited the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in the wake of the October 2018 massacre that left 11 people dead.

However, questions have been raised, as Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life since July 2019, told the New York Post in a phone interview that Biden hadn't visited the synagogue in the years after the attack.