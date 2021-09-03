'Trans Woman' Charged After Accusations of Flashing 'D**k' to Women and Girls at LA Spa

A scandal over an Instagram video showing a woman calling out Los Angeles’ Wi Spa staffers for allowing a person with male genitalia into a women’s wet spa area went viral in June, effectively leading to protests outside the salon’s doors.

A 52-year-old person has been charged with indecent exposure for showing male genitalia at a Korean spa in Los Angeles this summer, the Guardian revealed.

Darren Merager, a person of unidentified gender identity, was accused of exposing themselves to women and girls at Wi Spa’s female area in June. The incident came into light after a viral Instagram video showing one of the female visitors complaining that “a man” went into “a woman section” at the spa and showed his “d**k”.

The spa’s other visitors and staffers rushed to suggest that the person in question could have been a "trans woman" and thus was allowed into the female’s part of the salon in accordance with California’s law that allows transgender people to use facilities based on their declared gender. But the incident quickly provoked violent protests outside of the spa and clashes between pro-trans activists and those who shared the woman’s outrage.

As Merager’s gender identity still remains unclear to this day, it was later revealed that the person has been registered as sex offender since 2006 and was previously convicted of numerous counts of indecent exposure, the most recent case from December 2018 still being open, according to the Guardian.

The LA police department (LAPD) announced on Thursday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Merages, who is facing five felony counts based on the Korean spa incident.

According to the LAPD, they “conducted interviews of victims and witnesses, reviewed the evidence, and ultimately corroborated the allegations of indecent exposure” in cooperation with five individuals who came forward.

The Wi Spa insisted following the incident that it would protect the rights of transgender customers.