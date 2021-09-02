White House Warns of Increased Cyberattack Threat Over Long Labor Day Weekend

Neuberger clarified during a Thursday briefing that while officials have not pinpointed an exact cyberthreat, investigators are sounding the alarm based on past developments over long holiday weekends in the US.
“To be clear, we have no specific threat information or information regarding attacks this weekend,” Neuberger stated during the briefing, "but what we do have is history, and in the past, over holiday weekends, attackers have sometimes focused on security operations centers that may be understaffed or a sense that there are fewer key personnel on duty as they may be on vacation."
A long weekend can make attackers feel as though they have extra time to navigate in a network before they are detected, the official underscored.
Neuberger further explained that as the three-day weekend holiday looms, the Biden administration wants to raise awareness about the issue for owners and operators of America’s critical infrastructure.
US President Joe Biden has dealt with multiple cyberattacks since the start of his administration, with his office ultimately issuing new orders on reporting procedures for industries after the Colonial Pipeline attack caused widespread gas shortages for much of the US East Coast.
All comments
Show new comments (0)