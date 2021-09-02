NYC Subway Hit by Flash Flooding as Hurricane Ida Ravages Big Apple - Videos

The New York City metropolitan area was heavily battered by major flooding on Wednesday night as what remained of Hurricane Ida swept across the city.
In a series of videos posted on social media, you can see the disastrous aftermath of the intense flooding.
September 2, 2021
September 2, 2021
July 10, 2021
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in the city over the heavy rainfall on 1 September. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy did likewise as the state was also battered by the storm.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in southern Louisiana on 29 August as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph and heavy rainfall, causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage. Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana continue to remain without power.
All comments
Show new comments (0)