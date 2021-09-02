Police Say Detained North Carolina Shooter Who Killed Student in School

The incident took place on Wednesday at a school in the city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a result of the shooting, one student was hospitalized and died of the sustained injuries.
"The suspect from the shooting at Mt Tabor High School was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is on-going and we will release more information as appropriate," the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.
The suspect from the shooting at Mt Tabor High School was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is on-going and we will release more information as appropriate.— Forsyth Co Sheriff’s Office NC (@gofcsonc) September 1, 2021
Our continued prayers for the family and loved ones of William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr.
The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)