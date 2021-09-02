Extremely Rare Flash Flood Emergency Issued for New York City

The New York branch of the NWS issued a 'Flash Flood Emergency' for The New York metropolitan area on Wednesday, alerting residents that remnants of heavy rains and high winds from Hurricane Ida could be deadly.
According to NWS-New York, New York City observed rainfall rates between at least three and five inches an hour.
The alert is set to remain in place until 11:30 p.m. local time.
Flash Flood Emergency including New York NY, Brooklyn NY, Queens NY until 11:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Phpg3otRnk— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021
NWS-New York confirmed on Twitter that this is New York City's first-ever 'Flash Flood Emergency,' and the agency's second announcement of such an advisory.
In fact, the first 'Flash Flood Emergency' was issued to northeast New Jersey earlier Wednesday evening.
The Newark Liberty International Airport reported 3.4 inches of rain between the hours of 8 and 9 p.m. local time.
🚨#BREAKING: Major flooding at Newark International Airport, New Jersey— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 2, 2021
📌#Newark l #NJ
Rapidly rising flood waters are inundating Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport. Flooding now reaching the baggage level and still rising.pic.twitter.com/4UaEyU5krk
