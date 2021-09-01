WATCH Hurricane Ida Brings Tornadoes to Maryland, Continuing Its Path of Destruction

Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, leaving whole communities ravaged and countless more without power. Even as Ida has weakened, becoming a tropical depression, it continues to leave a trail of destruction. Tornados and flash floods have left their mark across central Maryland, over 1,000 miles from where Ida made landfall.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings throughout the region but thought only a few tornadoes would be produced. Counties across central Maryland began issuing tornado warnings as early as last night. Videos began trickling in around 2:30 PM Eastern Standard Time documenting the extreme weather.
Tornado in Annapolis, Maryland! #mdwx @capitalweather @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/lZSbHohG6Q— MarylandBlueCrab (@MarylandBluCrab) September 1, 2021
Tornado on the ground in Anne Arundel County - storm chaser video. https://t.co/5n9bEJE5i8— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 1, 2021
Since 1950, Maryland has averaged nearly eight tornadoes a year. Before the Sep 1 outburst, there were only three reported tornadoes doing a combined $300,000 worth of property damage.
Both those figures are set to grow, even though September is when tornado season historically begins to wind down.
Annapolis Maryland@LavenderNRed pic.twitter.com/dknCXm1DM8— unfilteredaspy (@unfilteredaspy) September 1, 2021
Thus far, no direct injuries or fatalities have been reported, but the combination of flood and tornado warnings across the region has already sparked public schools in Baltimore, Howard, and Hartford counties to release students early.
