Register
20:09 GMT01 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Facebook and Instagram Ban Mother of Fallen US Marine After She Slams Biden Online

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083771566_0:111:2752:1659_1200x675_80_0_0_284d3173618799aeb5183a5507821494.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109011083771468-facebook-and-instagram-ban-mother-of-us-marine-killed-in-kabul-after-she-slams-biden-online/

    Joe Biden has drawn fire from grieving relatives and sections of the media for repeatedly referring to his son Beau, who died of cancer years after a tour in Iraq as a US Army lawyer, in a bid to equate himself with the families of the 13 victims of last Thursday's suicide bombing.

    The mother of a US Marine killed in the Kabul airport bombing who was banned from social media for slamming President Joe Biden has had her accounts reinstated.

    Big Tech giant the Facebook corporation said it had "incorrectly" deleted the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Shana Chappell, the mother of Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, after her blistering post relating how she told Biden "my sons blood was on your hands" when he met families of the 13 US victims.

    “It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because I am assuming it was because I gained so many followers over my son's death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor,” Chappell posted on Facebook on Monday, correctly predicting her account on that site would soon follow. 
    ​"We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family," a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday. "Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies. While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it."

    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    Twitter Conservatives Condemn ‘Terrorist’ Biden Regime’s ‘Murder’ of Afghan Children
    Chappell was just one of several relatives of the massacred servicemen and women who laid into the president following the meeting at Dover Air Force Base in his native Delaware on Sunday. As they were boarding a bus to leave, one woman reportedly shouted at Biden: "I hope you burn in hell! That was my brother!"

    Cynical Plea for Sympathy

    A common accusation was that Biden spoke at length about the loss of his own son Joseph "Beau" Biden III, who died peacefully of cancer in 2015 six years after completing his one-year rotation in Iraq as a US Army lawyer in the Judge Advocate General's Corps, in a bid to claim empathy with the bereaved relations.

    "I let you know that you don’t know how I feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how I feel!" Chappell wrote. "U then rolled your f*cking eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and I let you know that the only reason I was talking to you was out of respect for my son."

    Biden had earlier mentioned Beau's death at a White House press conference on the chaotic and bloody evacuation of the US embassy and nationals from the Afghan capital

    U.S. President Joe Biden salutes members of the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard before boarding Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., August 29, 2021
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    'Time For Ice Cream?': Twitter Smirks as Biden Spotted Checking Time During Dignified Ceremony
    The grieving mother related how as she told Biden he "took my son away from me and how I will never get to hug him, kiss him, laugh with him again," the president turned to walk away.

    "I let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying 'ok whatever'!" she wrote, adding: "As my son and the rest of our fallen heroes were being taken off the plane yesterday I watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!"

    Mark Schmitz, father of 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was another who complained of Biden's focus on his own loss six years ago.

    “When he just kept talking about his son so much it was just — my interest was lost in that. I was more focused on my own son than what happened with him and his son," Schmitz "I’m not trying to insult the president, but it just didn’t seem that appropriate to spend that much time on his own son.”

    The sister of recently-married Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who was expecting the birth of a son, told the Washington Post that Biden's comments about his son sounded "scripted and shallow".

    "He cannot possibly understand. My dad and I did not want to speak to him. You cannot kneel on our flag and pretend you care about our troops," Roice McCollum said. "You can’t f*ck up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry. This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands."

    Chappell also questioned the legitimacy of Biden's government, writing: "You are not the president of the United States of America Biden! Cheating isn’t winning!" 

    Former president Donald Trump offered his support for the bereaved mother in a brief statement on Wednesday.

    "Shana, you are 100% correct," Trump wrote. "If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack."

    Related:

    Afghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Save Joe Biden Reportedly Begging US for Rescue from Kabul
    US Troops May Have Accidentally Gunned Down Civilians During Kabul Airport Attack, Eyewitnesses Say
    US Drone Strike Kills Family in Afghanistan; 7.5 Million to Lose Jobless Benefits on Labor Day
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Beau Biden, Kabul Bomb, Kabul Blast, Kabul, Hamid Karzai International Airport, US Marines, US Marine Corps, Afghanistan, Afghanistan War, Iraq War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Chinese students prepare for the opening ceremony of the Haileybury College's Chinese campus in northern China's Tianjin Municipality. International schools from outside China are booming thanks to growing demand from Chinese parents seeking different pathways for their children to college abroad. Top prep schools are opening campuses in China and catering to students who want to go to university in the West. Getting into China’s best public high schools can be monumentally difficult and many parents are opting to pay for what they see as a less stressful and more enriching experience at an international school.
    Back to School: Student Dress Codes Around the Globe
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse