One Student Injured in Shooting at North Carolina High School, Gunman Remains at Large - Police

"We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe," Winston Salem Police Department posted on Twitter at 1:02 pm Wednesday. "We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available."
Forsyth County Sherriff Bobby Kimbrough later told reporters the student had been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound but the shooter is not in custody. He did not know if the shooter was also a student. He noted there were two police officers inside of the school when the shooting took place.
"The building, the kids are safe," Kimbrough said, noting they were figuring out where to keep students during the manhunt for the shooter.
According to WXII 12, the high school's resource officer reported to them at roughly 12 pm local time that one student had been shot at the school, whose condition remains unknown. Forsyth County Police say they have secured the school but that local residents in the surrounding neighborhood were advised to shelter in place and to lock and not answer their doors.
Video posted on social media showed dozens of police blockading the school grounds from visitors and attempting to secure the area.
BREAKING: Shooting reported at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. School on lockdown. Parents urged to not go to school.
Police have directed parents to a Harris Teeter grocery store in a nearby shopping center if they want to pick up their children, but are being told to stay away from the school grounds.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Superintendent Tricia McManus told reporters the district had placed area schools in lockdown as a precautionary measure.
