US Navy Helicopter Crashes Off San Diego Coast, Pacific Fleets Says

An MH-60S helicopter has crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego while conducting "routine flight operations", the US Pacific Fleet confirmed on Tuesday.
The helicopter was embarked aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and crashed after taking off from the ship.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets. More information will be posted as it becomes available. (2/2)— U.S. Pacific Fleet (@USPacificFleet) September 1, 2021
No information has been provided so far concerning possible casualties.
