Register
00:17 GMT01 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The suburban neighbor to San Francisco

    US Home Prices Hit Record Highs in June, But Fewer Were Buying or Selling Amid Pandemic

    © Flickr / WarzauWynn
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108311083763194-us-home-prices-hit-record-highs-in-june-but-fewer-were-buying-or-selling-amid-pandemic/

    According to a new report by S&P Global, US home prices increased by an unprecedented 18.6% in June, making it the third month in a row of steep price hikes. However, foreclosures have also begun rising in recent months and are expected to increase until the end of the year in the wake of the federal moratorium expiring.

    Home prices continued to rise in June, reaching the highest single-month increase since S&P Dow Jones Indices began recording them in 1987. While some experts believe the spike is the result of purchases delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, others suggest flight from city apartments is helping drive the boom.

    "June 2021 is the third consecutive month in which the growth rate of housing prices set a record,"  Craig J. Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P DJI, told the Associated Press on Tuesday. "The last several months have been extraordinary not only in the level of price gains but in the consistency of gains across the country."

    Lazzara further noted in S&P’s report that “this demand surge may simply represent an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred anyway over the next several years.”

    “We have previously suggested that the strength in the US housing market is being driven in part by the reaction to the COVID pandemic, as potential buyers move from urban apartments to suburban homes. June’s data are consistent with this hypothesis,” he added.

    Prices are high in part because so few homes are on the market. According to the Wall Street Journal, ultra-low interest rates have helped drive demand, but prices have increased so much that first-time homeowners are being scared out of the market.

    "Rising prices during summer months reflect a combination of peak demand and larger homes for sale, as families with school-age children competed to secure a place for the new school year," Realtor.com Manager of Economic Research George Ratiu told US News & World Report. "In a noticeable shift, July also saw real estate markets welcome a larger influx of new listings, as homeowners across the country decided to move on with pandemic-delayed plans to sell."

    Moreover, the demand isn’t as strong as it seems: despite the high prices, several real estate agents told the WSJ they were only getting a tiny fraction of the offers per house as they were before the pandemic. Even last week, two months after the S&P report, real estate firm Redfin reported to the paper that active listings on its site were down 23% from a year prior, while noting they were still about 16% higher than their lows back in March.

    Foreclosures on the Rise

    Another likely factor is that foreclosures on Americans’ homes have been accelerating in 2021 and are likely to get substantially worse before the year is out.

    According to an August 10 report on the prior month by ATTOM Data Solutions, foreclosure filings are up by 40% since the beginning of the year, signaling an increasing number of property owners being forced to default on their mortgages.

    Until the end of July, homeowners whose mortgages were backed by the US federal government enjoyed special protection from foreclosure via forbearance offered during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as vaccination picked up and cases dropped off in the spring, the federal government looked to shed most of the pandemic-era social protections, including not only the moratorium on foreclosures, but also on tenant eviction and payment of student loans, among other programs.

    According to the Mortgage Banker Association, at the beginning of August, 1.75 million federally-backed mortgages were in forbearance, with about 85% of them at least three months behind on their payments. Despite this, almost none of the $10 billion set aside in April for a Homeowners Assistance Fund to help homeowners pay off that debt has been distributed.

    Unlike renters, who have been left with few options after the US Supreme Court threw out the eviction moratorium last week, homeowners have been given several methods to mitigate, slow, or avoid the onset of foreclosure proceedings after the end of the moratorium by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.

    Rick Sharga, the executive vice president of RealtyTrac, a subsidiary of ATTOM, told Fox News on Tuesday that the moratorium’s end “won’t result in millions of foreclosures, but we’re likely to see a steady increase in default activity for the balance of the year.” He predicted that many of the foreclosures won’t be new proceedings, but resumed ones from before the pandemic that were put on hold by the moratorium.

    However, Sharga also noted some of it would be “new foreclosure activity on vacant and abandoned properties,” or what are colloquially called “zombie foreclosures.” These happen when a family vacates a home right after they default based on the mistaken assumption that they must immediately do so when they receive a foreclosure notice. According to ATTOM, zombie foreclosures increased by 21% in the second quarter of 2021. 

    “The situation will probably fall somewhere in between mild and severe, at least in part because lenders may not want to be seen as grim reapers kicking vulnerable families out of their homes,” Todd Teta, ATTOM’s chief product and technology officer, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We will certainly find out over the coming year.”

    Related:

    US Blue-Chip, Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs as Fed Evades Stimulus Taper Timetable
    Not Just Renters: Mortgage Foreclosure Protections Expiring Too, Endangering 1.75 Million Homeowners
    With US Federal Eviction Ban Overturned, Nearly 1 Million Renters Likely to Lose Home By End of Year
    Tags:
    home ownership, mortgage, sales, Foreclosure
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse