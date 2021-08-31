Honolulu to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test for Most Indoor Activity

Earlier, New York City and San Francisco introduced a mandate requiring many indoor businesses to inquire about the vaccination status of customers.

The Hawaiian capital is set to impose an indoor vaccine requirement for many businesses that provide indoor services.

Customers will have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test taken in the last 48 hours.

Today, we announced a new program called “Safe Access O‘ahu” as part of our collective efforts to aggressively counteract the surge of #COVID19 cases in our community. This program was developed in collaboration with local business and restaurant leaders. pic.twitter.com/rx3i93ilY4 — Mayor Rick Blangiardi (@MayorRickHNL) August 31, 2021

The rule, which is set to take effect on 13 September, will see businesses refusing to comply being faced with the possibility of being shut down or fined.

An exemption has been made for children under the age of 12 as well as places that offer takeout.

The program, known as ‘Safe Access O’ahu’, was developed by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and business and restaurant leaders in an attempt to counter the raging delta variant.

City officials have also stated that the mandatory vaccination program will be extended to include all city vendors that have their employees physically present for over 15 minutes at any facility.

This week, Hawaii’s Department of Health reported 720 new Covid-19 cases, over 450 of which were registered on O’ahu.

San Francisco and New York City are among the major cities that have already implemented similar requirements for businesses.