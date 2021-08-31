Texas Governor Says Will Sign Republican Voting Rights Bill Into Law

"Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat," Abbott said on Tuesday. "I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas."
In July, more than 50 Democrats from the Texas legislature arrived in Washington, DC as part of a second attempt to deny Republicans a quorum to pass the bill, which seeks to ensure the integrity of the election system.
The Texas election integrity bill is on its way to my desk!— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 31, 2021
I thank @SenBryanHughes, Rep. Murr, Lt. Gov. @DanPatrick, & Speaker @DadePhelan for stepping up to ensure this bill made it to the finish line.
This bill will make it easier to vote & harder to cheat.#txlege pic.twitter.com/oZ0GJKB4Mi
Texas is one of 48 US states that have introduced or proposed 408 voter bills of May 19th. So far, 25 have been signed into law.
All comments
Show new comments (0)