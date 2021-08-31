US President Biden Delivers Remarks on End of Afghanistan War

On 30 August, US Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, stepped on board a C-17 transport plane as the last US service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Sputnik is live from the White House, as President Joe Biden delivers a speech on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the nearly 20-year war, which cost the country over $2 trillion, and the lives of more than 2,350 military personnel.

America will be working in coordination with its international partners to ensure the safe passage of any individuals wishing to leave Afghanistan, Biden said following the news that the US had completed its withdrawal.

On 30 August, the US Department of Defence confirmed that the nation's almost 20-year presence in Afghanistan had come to a close when the final Boeing C-17 Globemaster departed from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport around 3:29 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Taliban* entered the Afghan capital on 15 August, ending a months-long offensive, and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek a way out of the country for fear of reprisals by the militants. Thousands of Afghans continue to try to break into Kabul Airport every day in hopes of flying out of the country.

