Two Dead, 10 Injured in Highway Washout After Hurricane Ida Hits Mississippi - Video, Photo

Seven cars fell into a gigantic hole that emerged due to the washout late Monday.
"I've never seen anything in my 23 years in law enforcement like this", Mississippi Highway Patrol officer Cal Robertson told CNN.
Hurricane Ida hit neighbouring Louisiana as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 1 as it moved across the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
