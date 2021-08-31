Joe Biden Accused of 'Racism' for Using Derogatory Term to Describe His Black Adviser

Critics of the Democrat have long reproached him for making what they describe as inappropriate statements towards the African American community as well as for supporting discriminatory practices. Biden was even criticised by his Vice President Kamala Harris when the two ran against each other in the 2020 presidential primaries.

US President Joe Biden has been slammed for using a derogatory term to describe his senior adviseer and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond, who is black. The Democrat made the statement during a briefing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) where he discussed Hurricane Ida that left more than one million people without power in the state of Louisiana.

"I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond", the president said.

President Joe Biden calls former Congressman & current Presidential Advisor Cedric Richmond "boy". Video here👇pic.twitter.com/rf3zBNfay0 — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) August 30, 2021

​When being used to describe a child or a younger person, the term boy is not derogatory, however, it is inappropriate when being used to describe a black man. During and after enslavement the word was used to suggest that African Americans were not equal members of society. Although the US Supreme Court stated that the use of "boy" on its own doesn't mean that its discriminatory, the word itself is not benign.

Biden was harshly criticised for his description of his senior aide with some users accusing POTUS of racism.

Cedric Richmond is a 47 year old man.



While Ja’Ron Smith was 38 years old when he was in a similar role for President Trump I can assure he was not called a “boy" by President Trump.



Joe Biden just continues to insult Black men openly and in public because he doesn’t care. https://t.co/LdTQ6CrTFb — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) August 30, 2021

How DARE Joe Biden call Cedric Richmond “boy”?



Cedric is 47 years old. He’s nobody’s boy!



What a rude, condescending RACIST!!!



You just know he wanted to call him a “N” but knew that wouldn’t go over well.



What a sick, racist man Joe is. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) August 30, 2021

​Others contended that the accusations against the Democrat were a stretch, noting that the president made a mistake and wanted to use boy as an exclamation or to express endearment towards his colleague.

This is crap. The sentiment in what he said was not racist. Using "boy," in that sense is a term of endearment. He's saying that that guy is one of his boys. I'm not a Democrat, take cues very badly , and still I got that. — Tisby Jones (@JonesTisby) August 30, 2021

I think he meant boy he knows Louisiana very well. — Bernard Green (@Bernard_Green) August 30, 2021

​Still others said this was not the first time that Biden has used questionable terms and imagined how the press would have reacted if the word was used by a Republican.

It's only a "stretch" if it were the only time he's said something derogatory, but not so much when there are many — Roberta (@Roberta55595476) August 30, 2021​

I doubt he meant anything offensive by it, but that being said, if Trump had said that, the liberal media would be imploding. They’d have no standards if it weren’t for double standards. — Gfreezy82 (@gfreezy82) August 30, 2021

​As mentioned earlier, accusations of discrimination have plagued Joe Biden over the course of his career. His running mate and now Vice President Kamala Harris drew attention to Biden's opposition to busing, a 1970's government programme aimed at ending racial segregation in the United States, during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Long before that, he raised eyebrows when complimenting then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.

"I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook, man", Biden said in 2007.

Yet, the Democrat's biggest flop is probably the gaffe he made in 2019 when he told a group of Asian and Hispanic voters:

"Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids".