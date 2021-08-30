Numerous US Administration Officials Were Reportedly Exempt From Biden's 'Highest Ethical Standards'

Applying tougher standards in hiring administration officials to avoid potential conflicts of interest was among many of Biden's electoral promises. The administration of his rival in the 2020 election, ex-President Donald Trump, was criticised by opponents for employing people with tight connections to business interests.

At least 16 members of Joe Biden's administration were exempt from the strict and much-praised provisions of the POTUS' executive order on ethics commitments, which was supposed to limit the number of conflicts of interest, Axios exclusively reported after reviewing the federal ethics paperwork. The 20 January executive order introduced new rules, which White House spokesman Andrew Bates described in the past as "the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history".

13 officials out of the 16 mentioned reportedly received waivers over their past professional relationships that would have prevented them from holding a post or taking part in specific projects under the new ethics rules.

For example, Biden's NASA administrator appointee, Bill Nelson, was supposed to be unable to work with Lockheed Martin in his new capacity due to having been a paid advisory board member of the company in the past. And yet, Nelson reportedly got a waiver assuring the ethics officials prior to his confirmation in the US Senate that he would not be taking part in any procurement or contracting decisions that involve the American defence giant.

Similarly, Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk is believed to have been allowed to work with the International Energy Agency despite having previously been employed there within the last two years. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also reportedly received an unspecified waiver that allowed her to oversee policies that might affect large financial institutions, including some that paid her speaking fees.

Biden's executive order on ethics suggested that people who had either been employed or lobbied for a specific company or group in the last two years couldn't work in the government in areas that might affect their operations, profits, etc. They might still get a job in the government on the condition of avoiding working on projects that might involve the interests of their previous employers.

The same limitations apply to those who had paid positions within states. This is why Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, head of the Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan, and four other Biden administration officials also needed waivers, which they were granted, Axios says. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack currently manages the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) of the Farm Service Agency (FSA), despite still reportedly getting payments from the FSA, the media outlet said. The CRP was recently expanded under Vilsack's oversight, which was also reportedly enabled by a waiver.

At least five Biden administration officials reportedly received waivers from ethics officials over potential conflicts of interest via their spouses, but Biden's executive order allows for providing such clearances. Axios said that the senators who confirmed the nominations were aware of the waivers granted to the candidates before voting for them.

White House spokesperson Michael Gwin commented on the report, assuring that Biden's team had been assembled in accordance with the highest standards.

"[Biden is] proud to have filled the senior ranks of his team with individuals who exceed those high standards and bring a wide range of experience — particularly in the public interest — that equip them to deliver for the American people", Gwin said.