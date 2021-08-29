US Successfully Evacuates All Afghan Employees at Kabul Embassy - Reports

A total of 2,800 Afghans have departed the airport in the capital city as of 00:30 GMT on Sunday and there were no evacuees left in the Kabul airport awaiting processing, the internal report said.
US diplomatic staff are still in the process of departing, according to the report, which also said that the Fort Lee base in Virginia is near full capacity as it has already received a large number of Afghan evacuees.
US President Joe Biden plans to evacuate all diplomatic staff, including the US ambassador, from Afghanistan by Tuesday, August 31, according to US media reports. The Biden administration has not made any final decisions about what a future US presence in Afghanistan might look like, or whether Washington will recognize a Taliban* government.
Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not extend the deadline for the military even in light of Thursday's deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
