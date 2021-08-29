Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall in Louisiana, NHC Says

"1155 AM CDT [16:55 GMT]: #Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph [241 kilometers per hour] and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb (27.46 inches)," the NHC tweeted.
Notably, Ida hit the Gulf Coast on the 16th anniversary of disastrous Hurricane Katrina, the most powerful storm seen in Louisiana.
Some 167,816 households are left without power, according to the PowerOutage.US portal.
A long night ahead for Houma. #Ida pic.twitter.com/vMK05JbjsA— Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) August 29, 2021
Near the point of Ida’s landfall late this morning at Grand Isle LA… video from Christie Angelette pic.twitter.com/QpLit2wSSR— James Spann (@spann) August 29, 2021
Katrina and subsequent floods are estimated to have claimed between 1,245 and 1,836 lives in 2005, resulting in a major environmental disaster in southern Louisiana.
