'Dementia-Ridden Piece of Crap': Mother of Marine Slain in Kabul Bombing Attack Roasts Biden, Dems

Kathy McCollum, mother of Rylee McCollum – one of the 13 US service members who were killed in the recent bombing attack in Kabul – has branded US President Joe Biden as a "dementia-ridden piece of crap" who sent her son "to die," The US Sun reports.
Calling into "Wilkow Majority" on SiriusXM Patriot radio, McCollum revealed how she was woken up at 4 am by two marines at her door who told her that her son was dead.
"So, my son is gone. And I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son," she said as quoted by the newspaper, likely referring to allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election that were brought forth by Donald Trump.
McCollum also had a few things to say about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki "after the host played an audio clip from a White House press conference," the newspaper notes.
"So, to have her on right before me and listen to that piece of crap talk about diplomatic crap with frickin Taliban terrorists who just freakin blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about oh my god, I’m so sorry for the families,” the bereaved mother said.
A deadly terrorist attack rocked Kabul on 26 August, claiming the lives of over a 100 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members.
