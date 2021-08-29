US Trooper Narrowly Avoids Being Hit in Car Accident Involving Tesla on ‘Auto Pilot’

A Tesla automobile on autopilot caused a car accident on Saturday morning, hitting two vehicles, including one patrol car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on Interstate 4, in Orange County. The state trooper was said to have noticed a Mercedes stopped on the highway, and pulled over with his emergency lights turned on, getting out of his car to potentially assist the driver, when the Tesla drove onto them.
The Tesla was said to have failed to slow down or avoid the two vehicles, striking both. There were no reports of casualties as the trooper reportedly reacted quickly and leapt back in the nick of time.
Happening now: Orange County. Trooper stopped to help a disabled motorist on I-4. When Tesla driving on “auto” mode struck the patrol car. Trooper was outside of car and extremely lucky to have not been struck. #moveover. WB lanes of I-4 remain block as scene is being cleared. pic.twitter.com/w9N7cE4bAR— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2021
Earlier in the month, the NHTSA began a review of the Tesla automated driving system, following several accidents involving Tesla and emergency vehicles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)