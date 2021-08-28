Sheriff's Office in Alabama Has Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s Lookalike Among Its Ranks

Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama apparently enjoys quite a bit of attention due to his uncanny resemblance to American movie star and pro-wrestler Dwayne Johnson a.k.a. "The Rock", AL.com reports.
According to the media outlet, Fields himself said that it has been a "running joke" for a few years, and that “The Rock” isn’t the only celebrity he has been compared to.
"I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child," he said. "I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."
Last week, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office even shared a post on Facebook about a fan who wanted to meet with Fields.
Said Facebook post later led to a TikTok video which accrued at least 1.6 million views, with one netizen responding with the quip, "That's Dwayne The Cop Johnson," CNN adds.
Meanwhile, Fields said he hopes that this allows him to further connect with the people in the county, saying: "We really love to get involved with the community, cut up and be neighbors - not just enforcement."
"I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up," he added. "If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter."
