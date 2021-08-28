Register
14:07 GMT28 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the Biden administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response as Vice President Kamala Harris listens in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

    Kabul Blasts Give Biden Administration Bloody Nose, May Affect 2022 Midterms Outcome, Observers Say

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082349805_0:0:3040:1711_1200x675_80_0_0_298a20d815836919e52bf2ef674d7412.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108281083738953-kabul-blasts-give-biden-administration-bloody-nose-may-affect-2022-midterms-outcome-observers-say/

    A series of explosions which happened outside Kabul Airport on 26 August killed over 170 people, including 13 American military servicemen and 28 Taliban* fighters, amid NATO countries' evacuation effort. Daesh-K* (ISIS-K*) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Will the US return to the country to retaliate?

    In the aftermath of the suicide bombing near Kabul Airport, US President Joe Biden has pledged to hunt down Daesh-K* to make them pay for the loss of American lives. For their part, leaders of the UK, France, and Germany have condemned the attack and vowed to coordinate on the emerging challenges amid the evacuation effort. Earlier, G7 states called upon Biden to extend the withdrawal deadline, but the US president opted to stick to 31 August.

    US' NATO Allies Deeply Disappointed

    "It's a tragedy," says Jeffrey Addicot, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel and expert in national security law at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio. "But my first impression, of course, was this is the consequence of having an artificial deadline to withdraw from the country. And so, our military planners had to comply with what the commander in chief wanted to do, and that's where we're at. So we're in a very difficult situation right now and we're trying to make the best of it in terms of rescuing US citizens and other individuals that want to depart Afghanistan."

    The hasty US withdrawal amid the Taliban takeover has prompted criticism from European policy-makers and the EU leadership. Washington's European NATO allies are "very disappointed" that the Biden administration did not provide "a meaningful plan" to withdraw from Afghanistan, assist the Afghan government to stay in power, and prevent the Taliban* from grabbing huge stockpiles of Western-made weapons, according to the retired lieutenant colonel.

    ​"The United Kingdom has made it very clear that it is disappointed with the Biden administration's handling of this entire affair and so that obviously is not a good thing for future relationships," he points out.

    Just in a few days, Washington "rattled the trust of the allies that we've had and built relationships with in the past," echoes Alex Stoval, an army reservist chaplain and Arizona congressional candidate.

    British Royal Marine Commandos and U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit work at an Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    British Royal Marine Commandos and U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit work at an Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021

    'As of Yet US Has No Intention of Going Back to Afghanistan'

    Biden's pledge to retaliate has raised questions over the US' future in the Central Asian state. On Friday, Former US Defence Secretary and CIA Chief Leon Panetta told CNN that the US is "going back" to "get ISIS [Daesh]" and will "probably have to go back in when al-Qaeda resurrects itself." Earlier, during a June Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley suggested that al-Qaeda is likely to regroup in two years in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

    "Obviously, there's not going to be a response [to Daesh-K] before 31 August," believes Jeffrey Addicot. "So we're going to have to rely on our intelligence assets to determine who is behind this heinous attack and then respond with the appropriate proportional force."

    At the same time, the retired lieutenant colonel ruled out the resumption of a full-scale military campaign in Afghanistan in the near future.

    "We're not going to be going back into the country militarily, in my opinion, unless we can trace an attack from the Taliban to the United States," he notes. "So if that occurs, then we'll assess it. But at the current time, right now, I think when we leave in the next couple of days, we have no intention of going back into the country."

    Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021

    Kabul Tragedy Adds Insult to Dems' Injury

    The tragedy near Kabul Airport has triggered a new wave of criticism against the Biden administration, which is already struggling to deal with negative coverage of the "botched" pullout from Afghanistan. According to conservative media outlet The Daily Wire, elected Republicans, conservatives, and liberal journalists are lambasting President Biden, who remained silent for hours after the blasts.

    The House GOP Twitter account accused Biden of "hiding" from the American people for at least five hours after the deadly attack. "President Biden has to give a speech in response to today’s tragic events, and has to answer direct questions," tweeted journalist Ian Bremmer. For her part, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn called for impeaching the president.

    ​Ironically, it was former President Donald Trump who offered condolences to the families of those killed in the Kabul attack before the incumbent president broke the silence, according to The Daily Wire.

    "I'm not a politician but I can tell you that most of the people that I know, particularly in the military and in my community, are disappointed not with the fact that we're leaving Afghanistan, but in the way that this president planned and executed our departure from the country," notes Jeffrey Addicot. "I think most Americans are disappointed, whether they're Democrats or Republicans."

    ​The unfolding Afghanistan debacle may backfire on the Democratic administration and influence the forthcoming 2022 midterms, argues Alex Stoval. He believes that "more people will vote for policy rather than party, because of the current state of what's going on in the White House." According to Stoval, the Trump administration could have handled the pull-out better than their successors.

    "I think it's important that we understand the process and phone calls that we had initially in the previous administrations were going to work," Stoval says. "We stopped the bleeding. We slowed the chaos down by being present, but to pull out like we did, as we did, is going to create a lot of rippling effects that will not only affect this administration but will affect Americans as a whole."

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State), Daesh-K (Daesh-Khorasan), al-Qaeda, the Taliban are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states.  

    Related:

    Tragedy in Kabul Turns West's 'Right of Interference' Into Political Fiasco
    Macron Urges to Stay Vigilant in the Face of Daesh Threat Days After Deadly Kabul Airport Attack
    13 US Marines and Over 170 Civilians Dead After Suicide Bombing In Kabul
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Kabul, explosions, Joe Biden, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse