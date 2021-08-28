Protesters Gather in Washington Calling For Expanded Voting Rights on 58th Anniversary of MLK March

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where people are gathering for a protest on Saturday, 28 August, to call for expanded voting rights.
This comes on the 58th anniversary of the historic March on Washington when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. Two years later, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law.
There are going to be several protests staged by different groups: civil rights activists will gather in McPherson Square under the slogan "March On For Voting Rights", urging Congress to protect and expand voting rights in certain states. Another protest, organised by voting rights NGOs and Black Voters Matter, will take place at the Lincoln Memorial.
