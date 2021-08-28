'Why Not Just Team Up?' Twitter Users Slam 'Ego, Greed' as Musk, Bezos Tussle in Court Over Space

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space firm sued US space agency NASA in federal court earlier, arguing that it inappropriately awarded a multi-billion dollar contract for a lunar lander to its chief rival, Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Elon Musk took a jab at Jeff Bezos on Twitter on Friday, mocking his recent decision to step down as Amazon CEO exactly 27 years after he founded the US online business and cloud computing company.

In July, Bezos handed the reins over to Andy Jassy in order to focus on "new products and early initiatives". However, according to Musk, the real reason his rival stepped down was to free up time to pursue lawsuits targeting his company SpaceX.

Misspelling Bezos’ name to form the Spanish word for “kisses”, Musk claimed that the founder of Amazon was looking to take up filing lawsuits as a “full-time job”.

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

Musk made the comments in a reply to a tweet from a reporter working for the Bezos-owned Washington Post, who weighed in on what he said was “another front in a growing rivalry”.

Another front in a growing rivalry: Amazon Urges FCC to Deny SpaceX's Plan for Second-Generation Starlink https://t.co/bHn85RsmW4 #PCMag — Christian Davenport (@wapodavenport) August 26, 2021

Galactic Ambitions

The private spaceflight company, Blue Origin, founded in 2000 by Bezos, sued the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) earlier this month over the government agency’s decision to award a $2.9 billion moon lander contract to SpaceX.

Furthermore, Amazon's satellite-internet subsidiary Project Kuiper, which itself is yet to launch any satellites, filed a protest letter against SpaceX's plans for a network of second-generation Starlink internet satellites on 25 August, insisting it broke the FCC's rules by “submitting two configurations”.

Elon Musk's company seeks to launch a second-generation Starlink constellation of nearly 30,000 satellites into orbit, which would complement its 1,740 satellites already in space. The aerospace company proposed two configurations for the network in an amendment to the FCC on August 18, while intending to use only one.

Netizens took a dim view of this “soap opera” competition between the two wealthiest men in the world, according to Forbes.

it would be much more rewarding for humanity if powerful companies join forces towards innovation, not making this type of competition soap opera.. — Thyce (@IamThyce) August 27, 2021

Could you imagine what you could do if you could just work together. Sad.



On a side note, maybe you could get him to drop the lawsuit if you offered to help him get his satellites into space ... because ... you have working rockets. :) — EveryGamer (@everygamer) August 27, 2021

Ego, greed... couple of terms that come to mind? — The Crypto CPA (@SimpleCryptoCPA) August 27, 2021

Idk why y’all don’t just team up, y’all could literally do anything with all that money 😂 — Lazarus (@XRP_Lazarus) August 27, 2021

Richiest guy on earth. Time, brains and money to solve most healthcare, environment, corporate and high risk innovations that humans will face... But hey, let's file some more lawsuits. — Luiz R. Cascaldi (@LRCascaldi) August 27, 2021

​Social media users weighed in on the rivalry between Musk and Bezos.

Ego. Both Elon and bezos have always been space fanatics. Bezos even ran a space club in college I think Elon did too. Bezos to work with spacex at this point means to concede to spaceXs lead. Bezos is 5-10yrs behind elons timeline so this is his hope of catching up. — ThisIDKMyDude (@ThisIDKMyDude) August 27, 2021

It’s over Jeff, Elon has the high ground! pic.twitter.com/hbLB6aIjVW — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) August 27, 2021

Bezos: I want to push forward in this race to utilise space.



Also Bezos: I want to hinder those who are already considerably ahead of me. pic.twitter.com/gD9c3BQXep — Invest Duck 🦆 (@InvestDuck) August 27, 2021

Elon without Nasa money, can SpaceX go to the moon? If it's too much trouble with NASA, and SpaceX needs money. Kindly IPO. :) — 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕟_𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 (@narutium) August 27, 2021

Bezos will spend the money on suing SpaceX and NASA but not on building rockets that meet the specs of NASA. — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 27, 2021