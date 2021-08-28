Register
09:00 GMT28 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Stuart Scheller to the American leadership

    US Marine Relieved of Duty After Demanding 'Accountability' For Afghan Chaos in a Viral Clip

    © Blogger photo / Facebook/@Stuart Scheller/screenshot video
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083737389_0:33:1200:708_1200x675_80_0_0_7541b3a98865c3a78e46ab3599f5b8a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108281083737446-us-marine-relieved-of-duty-after-demanding-accountability-for-afghan-chaos-in-a-viral-clip/

    Kabul was hit by a series of explosions on Thursday that took the lives of over 100 people, including 13 US servicemen, mostly Marines. As of Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden was still standing firm in his decision to continue the military withdrawal from the country.

    Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said that he was relieved of command after publicly demanding “accountability” from senior US leaders over their actions and decisions related to the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

    What Did He Have to Say?

    In a viral clip that was shared over 38,000 times, Scheller addressed “the American leadership” just a few hours after 13 US service members were killed in a series of attacks in Kabul on 26 August.

    “Not making this video because it’s potentially an emotional time,” the officer said. “Making it because I have a growing discontent and contempt for … perceived ineptitude at the foreign policy level.”

    The Marine battalion commander said that he was ready to make a sacrifice of his 17-year-long career in the USMC Infantry to call on senior leaders to admit their failures in Afghanistan:

    "I'm not saying we need to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying, did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone’? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We completely messed this up’?"

    Scheller said that he was now hearing questions from his friends in the military about whether all the lost lives over the past two decades were worth it following America’s hectic withdrawal from the country that allowed the Taliban* to seize power. 

    “What I’ll say is, from my position, potentially all those people died in vain. We don’t have senior leaders who own up and raise their hands and say, ‘We did not do this well in the end,’ he said. “Without that, we keep repeating the same mistakes.”

    Scheller, a father of three and a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, said that he was personally affected by the Kabul tragedy that took the lives of some people he was close to. According to the man’s biography on his command’s website, he started his military career with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment - one of the units now deployed to Kabul’s airport.

    Repercussions

    About 18 hours after his video was uploaded to Facebook, the Marine announced that he had been relieved of his command “based on a lack of confidence.”

    “My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do… if I were in their shoes. I appreciate the opportunities AITB command provided. To all the news agencies asking for interviews… I will not be making any statements other than what’s on my social platforms until I exit the Marine Corps,” he wrote on Facebook.

    Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger confirmed the development in a statement to The Washington Post, saying that Scheller was removed from his position “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.”

    British Royal Marine Commandos and U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit work at an Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    British Royal Marine Commandos and U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit work at an Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021

    The Marine added in a follow-up post that he had received an “overwhelming response” to his plea, as thousands of people shared messages of support under the video, saying that this “needed to be said.”

    The man admitted, however, that “multiple Marines” asked him to take the post down, saying “We all agree with you Stu, but nothing will change, and it will come at a huge personal cost to you.”

    “Now that I’ve had time to process… I’ll offer this… we can’t ALL be wrong. If you all agree… then step up. They only have the power because we allow it. What if we all demanded accountability?” Scheller later said.

    Officials confirmed to Fox News that among the 13 US servicemen who died on Thursday were 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and an Army soldier. Dozens of Afghans were also killed by two reported strikes near the Kabul airport, where crowds of people have been waiting to be airlifted from the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

    Following the blasts, President Biden expressed resolve to evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies from the country by 31 August, despite reports from intelligence saying that this was highly unlikely.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    United States, Afghanistan, US Marines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse