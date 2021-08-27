Register
00:18 GMT28 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2021

    What is the ‘Shadow Docket’ the US Supreme Court Uses to Fast-Forward Through Cases?

    © REUTERS / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082515763_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_effd19e2af6df2ed6075dc33da92e4b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108271083735964-what-is-the-shadow-docket-the-us-supreme-court-uses-to-fast-forward-through-cases/

    The Biden administration was handed two stinging defeats this week by lightning-fast US Supreme Court rulings on the eviction moratorium and the “wait in Mexico” immigration policy. Now, one of the court’s justices is speaking out about the mechanism behind such quick and increasingly consequential rulings: the shadow docket.

    “I can’t say never decide a shadow-docket thing,” Associate Justice Stephen Breyer told the New York Times on Friday. “Not ‘never.’ But be careful. And I’ve said that in print. I’ll probably say it more.”

    According to the American Bar Association, the term “shadow docket” was only coined in 2015, but as a practice goes back to the creation of the court in 1789, when the US Constitution was adopted. Essentially, the shadow docket is a mechanism by which the court can hand down decisions quickly, without going through the process of hearing oral arguments, receiving amici curiae filings, or having to write out lengthy philosophical tracts explaining the jurisprudence underpinning their decision.

    According to the Bar, the court only sparsely used the power before the 21st century, reserving it for “typically unremarkable scenarios” such as denying uncontroversial petitions for certiorari or emergency relief applications that clearly weren’t emergencies, or to grant parties more time to file briefs. The rare and exceptional cases that made it through were those that proved the applicant would suffer “irreparable harm” if their request wasn’t immediately granted.

    Between 2001 and 2017, the court only granted eight such applications, according to a count by The Atlantic, but after Donald Trump assumed the presidency in 2017, the pace accelerated rapidly, with 41 applications accepted during his four-year tenure.

    Moreover, the cases began to assume greater and greater importance, addressing contentious topics in American political discourse, such as the US-Mexico border wall and federal executions. 

    In the second half of 2020 alone, shadow docket orders allowed the federal government to execute six people, vacating stays and injunctions to clear the way for their executions as the Trump administration rushed to revive the practice in its final months in power for the first time in 17 years.

    In February 2021, the House Judiciary Committee launched a probe into the spike in shadow docket cases, holding a hearing at which legal experts brought lawmakers up to speed on the practice.

    The hearing around broad support among both Republicans and Democrats for reforming the way the judiciary functions - a power the legislature holds but which, according to Slate, it has often been reluctant to wield.

    A major problem is that while the nation’s high court is supposed to guide lower courts with their jurisprudence, shadow docket rulings rarely supply adequate fodder for judges to interpret their own cases with. This problem arose recently in the US District Court for the District of Columbia when earlier this month, District Judge Dabney Friedrich found herself unable to interpret the Supreme Court’s June 29 ruling on the federal eviction moratorium because she didn’t know what the justices’ thinking was behind it.

    On Thursday, the Supreme Court again issued a shadow docket ruling on the moratorium, striking it down with an eight-page ruling less than a week after it was appealed to the court.

    The same process was used just two days earlier in a ruling forcing the Biden administration to reverse course and reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocol, better known as the “remain in Mexico” rule, which the Department of Homeland Security formally abolished in June. The ruling had just 101 words and fit on a single sheet of paper.

    Congress has the power to force the court to hear certain cases, and can also regulate its conduct in some capacity. According to Slate, the problem with the shadow docket isn’t that it exists, but that the Supreme Court’s six-judge conservative majority has decided to stop following the rules about only using the shadow docket to avoid irreparable harm. Congress could force the court to follow those rules once again.

    However, the likelihood of federal lawmakers taking on such a fight seems slim when Democrats cannot even take action against the filibuster, a Senate rule with even less staying power than the shadow docket and which can be erased outright if the Democrats had the willpower.

    Related:

    US Supreme Court Strikes Down Part of New York State's Ban on Evictions During Pandemic
    US Supreme Court Rules Biden Admin Must Reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' Immigration Policy
    US Supreme Court Lifts Federal Eviction Moratorium
    Tags:
    US Supreme Court, ruling, House Judiciary Committee, oversight
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse