Register
23:52 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sirhan Sirhan pleads his case at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, during his tenth parole hearing since being convicted of killing Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in California, U.S. June 18, 1997

    US Parole Board Greenlights Prison Release For Robert F. Kennedy Killer

    © REUTERS / POOL Old
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083735763_0:163:1598:1061_1200x675_80_0_0_d729d1198c35d26a6d46cb1ac65dc0b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108271083735793-us-parole-board-greenlights-prison-release-for-robert-f-kennedy-killer/

    US Senator Robert Francis Kennedy, known by the initials RFK, a late American politician and younger brother of US President John F. Kennedy, is viewed by some historians as an iconic source of modern American liberalism. He was assassinated in June 1968 by a young Palestinian man named Sirhan Sirhan.

    A two-person parole board in California on Friday voted to grant a request for the release from prison of Sirhan Sirhan, the killer of Robert F. Kennedy, 53 years after his arrest and conviction. The board ruled that the 77-year-old man is no longer a threat to society.

    Sirhan said that he is remorseful about the murder he committed at the age of 24 in 1968.

    “Over half a century has passed,” Sirhan told the two parole commissioners, according to The Washington Post, “and that young impulsive kid I was does not exist anymore... Sen. Kennedy was the hope of the world and I injured, and I harmed all of them and it pains me to experience that, the knowledge for such a horrible deed.”

    After his conviction for the murder of the then-Democratic presidential nominee, Sirhan was sentenced to death - a ruling later reduced to a life sentence. Since 1975, when he became eligible for release following the cancellation of capital punishment in California, Sirhan has had 16 parole hearings, including the latest.

    His prison release, however, must still be granted by a full board, and would then be handed to the governor of California for final approval.

    Sirhan's release had the backing of Kennedy's family members, particularly from the latter's son, Douglas H. Kennedy.

    “I really do believe any prisoner who is found to be not a threat to themselves or the world should be released,” Kennedy said, according to The Associated Press. "I believe that applies to everyone, every human being, including Mr. Sirhan...I was very deeply moved by Mr. Sirhan’s expression of remorse and at times it brought tears to my eyes and affected me very deeply."
    The Kennedy brothers: Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Senator Ted Kennedy, and President John F. Kennedy in 1963.
    © Photo : Public Domain
    The Kennedy brothers: Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Senator Ted Kennedy, and President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

    Kennedy's other son, Robert Kennedy Jr., penned a letter to the parole board, dismissing the letter opposing the parole that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department allegedly sent on behalf of the family. He stated that the letter was not sent at the direction of the family, and voiced support for Sirhan's parole.

    “As you may know, I have been a strong advocate for the release of Mr. Sirhan B. Sirhan since I learned of evidence that was not presented to the court during his trial", the letter said, cited by the WaPo. ”My father, I think, would be really happy today. My father believed in compassion."

    One of the five people who were wounded at the shooting that killed RFK, Paul Schrade, said that Sirhan was innocent since he shot Schrade, and not Kennedy.

    “I’m pleased that we’ve done this for Sirhan because he didn’t deserve all of the very bad behavior from the prison system," he said after the ruling, referring to the number of requests for parole that were denied, "and prosecutors and police. He was innocent and didn’t deserve this for 53 years.”

    RFK Assassination

    At the time a Democratic presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy had won the California and South Dakota primaries on 4 June 1968, indicating that it was likely that he would become the party's nominee. A day later, in a ballroom at The Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, RFK addressed supporters, and then headed through the hotel kitchen, reportedly having been informed that it was a shortcut to the press room. 

    As he was shaking hands with a hotel busboy in the kitchen passageway, the 24-year-old Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan opened fire, hitting Kennedy three times and wounding five others.

    Despite being rushed to the hospital and undergoing extensive neurosurgery to remove a bullet and bone pieces from his brain, RFK was pronounced dead on 6 June.

    John F. Kennedy's Funeral Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy with Jackie Kennedy
    © East News / TED RUSSELL
    John F. Kennedy's Funeral Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy with Jackie Kennedy

    His death, occurring five years after that of his older brother, the 35th US president, John F. Kennedy, prompted waves of conspiracy theories.

    Sirhan was convicted for the assassination of RFK in 1969, with prosecutors insisting that he developed a hatred toward RFK due to the latter's support of American military aid to Israel during the Six-Day War. Sirhan's legal defense team claimed the killer was mentally ill at the time of the shooting. Sirhan admitted his guilt in court.

    Related:

    Robert F. Kennedy Assassin Hospitalized After Stabbing in California State Prison - Report
    Robert F Kennedy's Son Claims 'Compelling Evidence' Father Assassinated by CIA Operative
    Robert Kennedy’s Assassination and How It Changed Politics in America
    Tags:
    US, Robert Kennedy, parole, US Parole Commission, Sirhan Sirhan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse