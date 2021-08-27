Texas House Speaker Bans the Use of the Word 'Racism' During Election Bill Debate

The election bill has prompted controversy and discussions among lawmakers, with Republicans insisting on measures like restricting mail- and drive-thru voting as a means of the protection of "election integrity", while Democrats describe the new restrictions as "voter suppression".

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has banned the use of the word "racism" during heated debates on the election integrity bill, or SB-1, on Thursday.

"While we may have strong disagreements on the legislation and policy that will be debated, our rules require that we conduct ourselves in a civil manner and treat our colleagues with respect," Phelan said, cited by ABC 13. However, according to the report, after the word "racism" repeatedly emerged, Phelan unilaterally banned the word. "We can talk about racial impacts with this legislation without accusing members of this body of being racist."

The assertion immediately caused a backlash among Democrats, who insist that the entire bill is "racist", and not any particular Republican in the room.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan says “the Chair would appreciate members not using the word ‘racism’” while debating election bill. pic.twitter.com/gEupd4Cpoo — The Recount (@therecount) August 26, 2021

​According to the report, the following debate took hours, with a majority of time spent on amendments, most of which were brought forward by Democrats. Eventually, the state House passed the SB-1 on Friday, with the vote of 80-41.

Now the SB-1 bill will head to the Texas Senate, and State House Democratic caucus chair Chris Turner urged lawmakers in Washington DC to pass federal election legislation.

“From the very beginning of this fight, we knew we wouldn’t be able to hold off this bill forever,” Turner said. “That’s why federal voter protection legislation is essential. Our 38-day quorum break and hard work in Washington, DC led to the US House passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act sooner than anticipated."

He called on US Senate to do the same in order to "protect Texas voters from continued Republican attacks on their freedom to vote."

© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST Texas legislators who fled their state to attempt to slow changes to election laws listen as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) celebrates with fellow Democrats after House passage of the John Lewis voting rights act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2021

In mid-July, Texas Democrats broke quorum and fled to Washington DC in an attempt to block the new voter legislation, which, they suggest will lead to voter suppression, particularly in minority groups. Republicans characterize the bill as a means of protecting election integrity and preventing voter fraud.